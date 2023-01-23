scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Mohammed Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony to estranged wife

By News Bureau

Kolkata, Jan 23 (IANS) A Kolkata court on Monday ordered Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to pay a monthly alimony of Rs 1.30 lakh to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.

Out of the Rs 1.30 lakh, Rs 50,000 will be the personal alimony to Hasin Jahan and the remaining Rs 80,000 will be the cost of maintenance of their daughter who is staying with her.

In 2018, Hasin Jahan filed a suit in the court demanding a Hasan monthly alimony of Rs 10 lakh, out of which Rs 7,00,000 will be her personal alimony and the remaining Rs 3,00,000 will be on account of the maintenance cost of their daughter.

Her counsel Mriganka Mistry informed the court that as per the income tax returns of the Indian pacer for the financial year 2020-1, his annual income for that fiscal was over Rs 7 crore, and on the basis of that, the demand for a monthly alimony of Rs 10 lakhs was not unjustified.

However, Selim Rahman, the counsel for Shami, claimed that since Hasin Jahan herself was having a steady income source by working as a professional fashion model, the demand for that high alimony amount was not justified.

Finally, after hearing both sides, the lower court, on Monday, fixed the monthly alimony amount at Rs 1.30 lakh. Although expressing gratitude over the court’s directive, Hasin Jahan claimed that she would have been relieved had the monthly alimony amount been higher. There was no reaction from the Indian pacer on this count till the report was filed.

On September last year after the victory of the Indian team against Pakistan at Asia Cup, Hasin Jahan shared in social media a photo of Hardik Pandya, who led India to victory with a six and there she took a veiled attack against Shami, who was not in the Indian squad.

“Congratulations. A memorable victory. Thanks to our Tigers for helping the country win. This had to happen; the country’s reputation and honour are protected by honest patriots rather than criminals and womanisers,” her post then had read. The post sparked widespread outrage among fans and many criticised Hasin Jahan for her veiled attack on Shami.

–IANS

src/vd

Previous article
ICC rescinds demerit point given to Rawalpindi pitch for Pakistan-England Test
Next article
Delhi HC notice to Centre on plea challenging blocking of website 'Dowry Calculator'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Delhi HC notice to Centre on plea challenging blocking of website 'Dowry Calculator'

Sports

ICC rescinds demerit point given to Rawalpindi pitch for Pakistan-England Test

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab CM to dedicate 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics on Jan 27

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany outplay France 5-1 to seal berth in quarterfinals

Sports

Learning language of coaching from Shane, Robin, and James, says MI Emirates' batting coach Parthiv Patel

Technology

ChatGPT's paid version available for $42 a month for some early users

Technology

First Covid, now layoffs: Indian professionals undergo tremendous stress, anxiety

News

Ayesha Singh’s on-screen character all set to bring a major twist in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’

Technology

Researchers working on Covid vaccine that people can drink

Technology

Spotify lays off 600 employees globally, CEO takes full responsibility

Fashion and Lifestyle

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul are officially man and wife

News

'MasterChef India': Chef Garima Arora asks contestant to prepare a dish with 'no fusion, or confusion'

Technology

Scientists find new emperor penguin colony via tracking their poop from space

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic trounces Alex De Minaur to set up quarterfinal clash with Rublev

Sports

Our bowling has lacked heat in previous World Cups, says Irfan Pathan

Sports

Haroon Rashid appointed as new chief selector of Pakistan men's team

News

‘Angoori Bhabi’ Shubhangi Atre reacts to Vidya Balan’s video

Technology

Twitter account of Andhra Pradesh DGP hacked

News

Priyanka Dhavale talks about shooting for a romantic dance sequence

Sports

FairPlay news comes on board as official partner of ILT20

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US