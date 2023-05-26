scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

By Agency News Desk

New York, May 26 (IANS) USA on Friday announced a 15-member squad and named Monank Patel as their captain for the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which is set to be played from June 18-July 9.

USA will be entering the qualifying tournament to determine the last two spots for the main event in India in October-November on the back of securing the top position in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff held in Namibia in April this year.

Aaron Jones will act as deputy to Patel while the squad also features left-arm pacer Abhishek Paradkar, with Ian Holland unavailable for the tournament due to his county championship commitments with Hampshire in England.

However, pacer Ali Khan, who led the wicket-taking chart with 16 scalps, including a stunning haul of 7/42 in the key clash against Jersey, will miss the first two matches of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier for USA against West Indies and Nepal on June 18 and 20 respectively.

Khan had received a demerit point in the final game at the Qualifier Playoff after having animated exchanges with Jersey players, which meant that he would miss the next two games that USA play irrespective of the format.

Also, he had previously accumulated three demerit points. The total four demerit points over a 24-month cycle have been converted to a two-match suspension as per article 7.6 of the Code. USA are placed alongside 1975 and 1979 World Cup winners West Indies, hosts Zimbabwe, Netherlands and Nepal in Group A.

Each side will play the other teams in their group once with the top three from each group progressing to the Super Six stage. In the Super Six, they will play the sides they did not meet in the group stage.

All points won in the group stage will be carried over to the Super Six stage apart from those gained against the teams that fail to make it to the Super Six stage. The two top teams after the Super Six stage will contest the final, and will both progress to the main ODI World Cup event in India. For the first time in this tournament, DRS will be used for all matches from the Super Six stage onwards.

USA Squad: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-captain), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans
Next article
Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat-Mumbai Qualifier 2 toss to happen at 7.45 p.m., match to begin from 8 p.m.

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US