Mumbai Indians launch jersey ahead of inaugural Women's Premier League season

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Mumbai Indians on Saturday unveiled the official playing kit that their team will be donning in the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Designed by prominent fashion designer Monisha Jaisingh, the iconic MI Blue & Gold colour scheme, gets a dash of coral, inspired by the remarkable coastline of Mumbai, the spectacular sunset and the powerful energy from the rays of the sun.

The kit was unveiled here on Saturday ahead of the start of the inaugural edition.

Mumbai’s coaching team for the WPL comprises Charlotte Edwards (head coach), Jhulan Goswami (team mentor and bowling coach), Devieka Palshikaar (batting coach) and Lydia Greenway (fielding coach), while Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya is the team manager.

Amongst the biggest names in the Mumbai Indians team are India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, England vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and India’s fast-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar alongside New Zealand’s leg-spin all-rounder Amelia Kerr and West Indies captain Hayley Matthews.

Through Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd, Reliance Industries, who own five-time champion team Mumbai Indians in the IPL, MI Cape Town in SA20 and MI Emirates in ILT20, won the rights to operate a WPL team through the second-highest bid of INR 912.99 crores.

The inaugural edition of the WPL, comprising 22 matches, will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y Patil Stadium. Mumbai will kick off the tournament when they face Gujarat Giants at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 4.

Mumbai Indians squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque and Humairaa Kazi

