scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Mumbai Indians launch jersey ahead of inaugural Women's Premier League season

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Mumbai Indians on Saturday unveiled the official playing kit that their team will be donning in the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Designed by prominent fashion designer Monisha Jaisingh, the iconic MI Blue & Gold colour scheme, gets a dash of coral, inspired by the remarkable coastline of Mumbai, the spectacular sunset and the powerful energy from the rays of the sun.

The kit was unveiled here on Saturday ahead of the start of the inaugural edition.

Mumbai’s coaching team for the WPL comprises Charlotte Edwards (head coach), Jhulan Goswami (team mentor and bowling coach), Devieka Palshikaar (batting coach) and Lydia Greenway (fielding coach), while Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya is the team manager.

Amongst the biggest names in the Mumbai Indians team are India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, England vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and India’s fast-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar alongside New Zealand’s leg-spin all-rounder Amelia Kerr and West Indies captain Hayley Matthews.

Through Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd, Reliance Industries, who own five-time champion team Mumbai Indians in the IPL, MI Cape Town in SA20 and MI Emirates in ILT20, won the rights to operate a WPL team through the second-highest bid of INR 912.99 crores.

The inaugural edition of the WPL, comprising 22 matches, will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y Patil Stadium. Mumbai will kick off the tournament when they face Gujarat Giants at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 4.

Mumbai Indians squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque and Humairaa Kazi

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
'Growling and yelling' for Wolverine has left Hugh Jackman's vocal chords damaged!
Next article
WTT Star Contender Goa: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra to lead strong Indian challenge
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Mother donates kidney to ailing son

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow's 153-yr-old library digitised

News

Crowd does 'Macarena as Tyga gives Taste of Ice Cream Man at Vh1 Supersonic

Sports

Medvedev masters Murray to win Qatar Open

Sports

There is pressure on everyone, it's a World Cup final, says Australian captain Lanning

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Krejcikova upsets Swiatek to win first WTA 1000 title of her career

Sports

ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan do a Derby double over East Bengal FC to seal third place

Sports

Football: India go down 1-3 to Qatar in U-17s friendly

Sports

PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers upset Calicut Heroes in derby thriller

Sports

Barca coach Xavi: Still league and cup to play for after European exit

Sports

Women's T20 WC: South Africa can end 'amazing tournament' with silverware, believes captain Luus

Sports

'The lack of application and discipline was unreal', Shastri advises Australian batters to go back to basics

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Chung-Hsu clinch doubles title, India's Anirudh-Prashanth finish as runners-up

Sports

Siem chases Paul in a German tussle for Indian Open, Luiten lies third

Sports

Govind, Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals at Strandja Memorial Int’l Boxing

Sports

New Delhi Marathon: Double Olympic champion Rudisha urges athletes to give their best, qualify for Asiad

Sports

Senior Hockey Women National: Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey MP reach final

Sports

Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals of Strandja Memorial Int'l Boxing

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Max Purcell, James Duckworth reach final

News

'Baazigar' Divine gives tadka of 'mirchi' at Vh1 Supersonic

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US