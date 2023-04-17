scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Mumbai Police nab 5 bookies from Wankhede Stadium

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) In an unusual swoop, the Mumbai Police on Monday arrested five bookies from the Garware Pavilion inside the Wankhede Stadium where the ongoing IPL’s nail-biting Mumbai Indians versus Kolkata Knight Riders match was played on Sunday.

Following a reliable tip-off, the Chembur Crime Branch Unit VI sleuths lay in wait in and around the stadium and managed to zero in and trap the 5 bookies operating there around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The bookies confessed to using a mobile betting app and disclosed that they were keeping tabs on each ball being thrown during the match along with other associates elsewhere to make huge profits on placing bets.

The arrested accused are: Ajay Harikishen Baweja, 40, Vivek Maheshchandra Tiwari, 41, Manoj Bhairulalji Naraniwal, 37, Sumitkumar Lalit Dhadda, 44, and Zakiullah Aman Ziaullah Khan, 39.

The police have recovered cash amounting Rs 10,400, five tickets to the stadium matches, one passport, 3 SIM cards, 2 debit cards, a Lucknow-Mumbai flight ticket and nine mobiles, totally valued at Rs 220,000.

Further probe is underway to trace their associates, whether they are from or outside Mumbai, since when the racket was being perpetrated in the current IPL season, and related aspects.

–IANS

qn/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
National Shooting: Shiva Narwal and Neha win Air Pistol trials
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Weight loss in elderly men linked to early death: Study

Technology

Twitter's Super Follows now called Subscriptions

News

Seventeen drop cinematic trailer for ‘FML’

Sports

IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan is leading Punjab Kings by example, says Mohammad Kaif

News

Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chatrapathi with Sreenivas Bellamkonda

Technology

Ghana first country to approve SII-Oxford made high-efficacy malaria vax

News

New 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff in development

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni asks CSK's batters to take 'ownership' after loss against Rajasthan

News

Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa' heads to New York Indian Film Festival

Sports

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants name Arpit Guleria as replacement for Mayank Yadav

Sports

IPL 2023: Hetmyer, Samson fifties lead Rajasthan Royals to thrilling 3-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (ld)

News

Harnessed Dimple Kapadia's madness into her 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' character: Homi Adajania

News

Fahmaan Khan was in Maths class in school when he decided to become an actor

Health & Lifestyle

Calcutta HC seeks Bengal govt's report on preparedness to combat silicosis

Sports

CWI not to renew Courtney Walsh's contract, to recruit new head coach for women' team

Sports

All India Fide Rating Chess: Surprise results set up chances of close finish

News

William Shatner to lead 'Stars On Mars' competition series

News

Sanjay Dutt gets hurt shooting for Kannada movie 'KD'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US