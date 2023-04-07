scorecardresearch
Nakamura knocks Carlsen out of Chessable Masters after 'worst possible' mouseslip

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Magnus Carlsen’s last event as World Champion ended in failure as a dramatic match-losing mouseslip against Hikaru Nakamura dumped him out of the Chessable Masters.

According to information received here, Carlsen and his old rival, the two big beasts of online chess, had gone toe-to-toe over two drawn rapid games before the Losers Bracket Final was left hanging on a tense Armageddon play-off.

But then, in the very last seconds, disaster struck for Carlsen, who is due to vacated his world title this weekend.

Intending to play 63.Qxb6, Carlsen accidentally dropped his queen on f6 and Nakamura snaffled it off it with his king. It was “the worst possible mouseslip,” according to GM David Howell and the game ended instantly.

Earlier, Carlsen had put in a dominating performance to power past Levon Aronian, but it was all in vain.

Nakamura now advances to the Grand Final of Chess.com’s $1.6 million Champions Chess Tour event where he will face fellow American Fabiano Caruana, who remains unbeaten.

Nakamura, playing from Sunrise, Fl, said: “I think the main thing is I don’t fall apart against Magnus. In the past, I would’ve fallen apart very quickly.”

Earlier, Division II saw the Uzbek teen Nordibek Abdusattorov record a clean 3-0 win in the semifinals against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to sail through to the Final.

The Division III title, meanwhile, was won by the Iranian talent Amin Tabatabaei who defeated Alexey Sarana 2.5-1.5 in the Grand Final.

The final day of the Chessable Masters 2023 will be broadcast live on Chess.com here. Commentary and analysis will be provided from the Champions Chess Tour studio in Oslo, in Carlsen’s home country, with a panel of experts led by GM David Howell, FM James Canty III, GM Robert Hess and IM Tania Sachdev.

–IANS

cs

More people adopting preventive healthcare post-Covid, say experts
US-based firms sack over 2.7 lakh employees in Q1, up nearly 400%
CLOSE-IN: 'Impact'- A new meaning in cricket dictionary (IANS column)

US-based firms sack over 2.7 lakh employees in Q1, up nearly 400%

More people adopting preventive healthcare post-Covid, say experts

Indian gets jail-term, ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly in US

Zambia declares end of cholera outbreak in 4 districts

WHO turns 75, calls for health equity

Vaccination campaign launched in Ethiopia's Tigray region: UN

UP reports 1st Covid death in 2023, 192 new cases

IPL 2023: Even I don't know where it came from, says Shardul Thakur after match-changing knock

India's Ruhaan Alva set to race in 2023 GB4 Championship in England

IPL 2023: Thakur, Gurbaz, Rinku, spinners help KKR thrash RCB by 81 runs (ld)

Orleans Masters 2023: Priyanshu Rajawat stuns Nishimoto to storm into quarter-finals

IPL 2023: KKR spinners wreak havoc to hand RCB huge 81-run defeat

Cup semis to leave hangover for weekend La Liga clashes

Union Cabinet approves Indian Space Policy, 2023

Mumbai City FC announce all-Indian squad for Super Cup

IPL 2023: RCB's Reece Topley ruled out of tournament with shoulder injury, confirms Sanjay Bangar

Delhi-NCR Open Golf: Shamim Khan shoots day's best of 68, takes 3rd round lead

