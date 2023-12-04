Tuesday, December 5, 2023
HomeWorldSportsNamibia names women's squad ahead of T20 World Cup Africa qualifier in...

Namibia names women's squad ahead of T20 World Cup Africa qualifier in Uganda

Cricket Namibia on Monday announced a 13-player squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Uganda starting December 9 to 17 at Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Namibia names women's squad ahead of T20 World Cup Africa qualifier in Uganda _pic courtesy news agency
Namibia names women's squad ahead of T20 World Cup Africa qualifier in Uganda _pic courtesy news agency

Windhoek (Namibia), Dec 4 (IANS) Cricket Namibia on Monday announced a 13-player squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Uganda starting December 9 to 17 at Entebbe Cricket Oval.

The 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier is a cricket tournament that forms part of the qualification process for the 2024 T20 World Cup, reports Xinhua.

The event qualifiers will feature eight teams that have been divided into two groups. Group A has Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Botswana, and Kenya, while Group B has Nigeria, Rwanda, Namibia and hosts Uganda.

The top two teams from the qualifier will represent Africa at the Global Qualifiers that will be held in 2024.

Meanwhile, on November 30, Namibia and Uganda’s men’s cricket teams booked spots in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after impressive victories in the Africa qualifiers.

–IANS

bsk/

Previous article
Abu Dhabi T10: New York Strikers Hosein, Karunaratne bowl out Delhi Bulls for lowest score
Next article
'Kabuliwala' trailer: Mithun Chakraborty plays Rabindranath Tagore's iconic character Rahmat
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment

Health & Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv