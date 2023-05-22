scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Napoli see off 10-man Inter in Serie A

By Agency News Desk

Rome, May 22 (IANS) Inter Milan’s winning streak came to a halt as Napoli asserted their dominance with a 3-1 victory against the Nerazzurri in Serie A, a match that saw Roberto Gagliardini receive a red card.

Inter Milan had been in fine form, securing eight consecutive victories across all competitions before Sunday’s game. They were eyeing a top-four finish while Napoli had clinched the Scudetto earlier in May, reports Xinhua.

Napoli controlled the first half, taking the majority of the shots but failing to score. Inter, meanwhile, were reduced to 10 men when Gagliardini received his second yellow for a careless tackle.

The home side sustained their pressure, tipping the match’s balance in the 67th minute. Piotr Zielinski’s pass found Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who skillfully flicked the ball upwards, spun around and drove it home.

Giovanni Simeone believed he had extended the lead in the 79th minute, but his goal was disallowed due to a foul during the build-up. On the other end, Romelu Lukaku managed to equalize by capitalizing on Federico Dimarco’s assist.

Napoli quickly reestablished their lead in spectacular fashion. Captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo darted in from the right and unleashed a powerful, precise curler into the top corner.

In the final minutes, an unmarked Gianluca Gaetano sealed Napoli’s victory, deftly chipping the ball over the advancing goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

Elsewhere, Lazio edged out Udinese 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Ciro Immobile. This victory catapulted them to third place, nudging Inter down to fourth.

In other Sunday fixtures, Spezia eked out a point in a goalless draw with Lecce, which resulted in Cremonese becoming the second team to be relegated to Serie B. Torino and Fiorentina finished their match at 1-1.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fernandez keeps River Plate title hopes on track
Next article
Instagram up after a brief outage, company says technical issue
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Instagram up after a brief outage, company says technical issue

Sports

Fernandez keeps River Plate title hopes on track

Sports

Terzic, Dortmund one step away from winning German title

Sports

Real Madrid, Barca both lose as Vinicius sees red in Valencia

Sports

Four reasons why fundamental changes are coming to Bayern

Health & Lifestyle

76th World Health Assembly begins in Geneva

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's 104 not out helps GT beat RCB by six wickets as MI seal last playoffs spot

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's second straight century trumps Kohli's hundred as RCB crash out of playoffs race (Ld)

Sports

Wrestling mess: Ready for narco test if Phogat and Punia take it too, says WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Sports

IPL 2023: I feel I am playing my best again in T20 cricket, says Virat Kohli after second consecutive ton

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli slams second consecutive century, powers RCB to 197/5 against GT

Sports

IPL 2023: Big price tag did not add to the pressure, says Cameron Green after scoring ton for MI

News

Prosenjit's next is Bengali film based on Bankim's 'Devi Chaudhurani'

Technology

Google challenger Neeva search engine shuts down

Technology

S.Korea seeks grace period for China's mandatory battery certification

News

Guitar smashed by Nirvana frontman Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore before rain arrives again

Sports

IPL 2023: Did a great favour to RCB last year, hope the result there goes our way, says Rohit Sharma

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US