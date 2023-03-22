scorecardresearch
National Para Table Tennis: Bharati, Poonam, Pragati, Prachi emerge women's champions

By News Bureau

Indore, March 22 (IANS) Bharti Ben Pabaria, Poonam, Pragati Kesarvani, Prachi Pandey, Kartik Sharma and Sandip Dangi emerged winners in the National Para Table Tennis Championship conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association under the aegis of All India Para Table Tennis Association.

In the men’s Class-1 event, Dangi of Haryana defeated JD Madan of Tamil Nadu 8-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-6. Karthik of Himachal Pradesh overcame Patrick D’Souza of Goa 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 to clinch the men’s Class-2 title.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) secretary general Kamlesh Mehta, All India Tennis Association secretary general Anil Dhupar, Nagender Reddy Patel, treasurer of TTFI and Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association vice-president Om Soni among others.

In the women’s Class-6 category, Chandigarh’s Poonam defeated Bhavika Kukadia of Gujarat 11-8, 11-4, 11-2 to emerge the champion.

In the corresponding Class-5 section, Bharati of Gujarat beat statemate Manisha Songara 11-6, 11-3, 11-4 to bag the medal.

In the Class-7 competition, Prachi of Uttar Pradesh defeated Dhawani Shah of Gujarat to emerge the winner. Prachi won 11-8, 11-6, 11-4.

Pragati of Uttar Pradesh scored a facile 11-8, 11-5, 11-7 victory over Gujarat’s Bhavana Champaneri to grab the Class-8 title.

In Class 3, Sonal Patel beat Vidya Kumar 3-0 to bag the title while in Class 4 Bhavina Patel bagged the gold blanking Usha Rathore.

B Sahana bagged the top award in the Class 10 event scoring a 3-0 win over Devyani Wahle.

–IANS

cs

