National Poker Series to begin on March 29

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The National Poker Series India (NPS) has announced its 2023 edition with its latest campaign, ‘Ab India Khelega Glory Ke Liye’.

This year’s edition will award gold, silver and bronze medals to podium finishers in a total of 107 tournaments and three NPS podium medals for the finishers with the highest medal tallies who will be crowned the NPS India 2023 champions.

The tournaments will also award prize money of INR 25 crore and begin on March 29, however, players can already register for them on the PokerBaazi app and also play practice tournaments.

On the announcement, Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO, Baazi Games said, “We, at PokerBaazi, are honoured to host the National Poker Series India once again. The two editions’ record-breaking entries across demographics and regions were a testament to establishing the NPS legacy. We see NPS India as the true podium of glory for the sport of Poker in India and are excited to celebrate the champions in the making.”

