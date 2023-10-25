Naveen Patnaik discusses Chess development in Odisha with Dana Reizniece Ozola

Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 (IANS) Dana Reizniece Ozola Woman Grand Master, and deputy chairperson of FIDE (International Chess Federation) met Chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik and engaged in a fruitful discussion to promote chess and commended the state’s initiatives in nurturing young chess talent.

Chief minister Patnaik and Reizniece-Ozola emphasised the need to popularize chess as a mind and its immense potential to empower the youth intellectually and emotionally.

“We are committed to providing the best opportunities for our youth, and chess is a powerful avenue for their growth. We have established the State level chess academy- Pro-Chess-Ta, Chess in Schools project, while more than 100 Chess training centers across Odisha are planned. We look forward to working closely with FIDE to achieve our goals,” said Naveen Patnaik.

Reizniece-Ozola, known for her unwavering support for the global chess community, expressed her appreciation for the Chief minister and Odisha’s relentless efforts in fostering the growth of sports among its youth.

–IANS

