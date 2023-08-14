scorecardresearch
Naveen Rathi, Anshul, Arihaan win IGU’s Chandigarh junior event

By Agency News Desk

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (IANS) Naveen Rathi and Anshul Mishra led the winners’ parade in Category A and B while Arihaan Beri won the Category C honors in Indian Golf Union’s Northern India Junior Boys Golf Championships at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Naveen Rathi produced the most outstanding performance of the week as he closed the week with a stunning nine-under 63 that included an incredible 11 birdies and two bogeys. He had 69-75-71 on the first three days and finished with a total of 10-under 278.

Rathi from Haryana finished two shots ahead of Punjab’s Jujhar Singh ((65-69-70-76) at 290 and Manjot Singh, also from Punjab with (71-68-68-74) at 291 was third.

Anshul Mishra from West Bengal took the honors in Category B with rounds of 73-71-72-70 for a total of 2-under 286. He was closely followed by Arjun Veer Shishir of Punjab, who shot 75-70-72-74 at 3-over 291.

Making a fine comeback on the last day was Arshvant Srivastava, who after 76-76 on first two days fought back well to shoot 73-71 on last two days grab the third place on the podium.

In the rankings for Category A and B combined, the three Category A toppers were the top three, with Mishra, the winner in Category B, finished fifth overall. The next best category B boys in the Combined ranking were Arjun Veer in Tied-11th place and Arshvant in Tied-19th place.

Arihaan Beri of Delhi shot rounds of 74-73-76 for a winning total of 7-over 223 while Varish Mohta of West Bengal with rounds of 75-76-74 at 9-over 22 was second and Karnataka’s Jashan Ganapathy (73-80-79) was third.

The next event for the IGU’s Junior Boys circuit will be at Panchkula Golf Club.

