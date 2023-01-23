scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'Negative emotions are not going to help you on court': Sabalenka beats Olympic champ Bencic

By News Bureau

Melbourne, Jan 23 (IANS) Aryna Sabalenka has extended her winning ways Down Under to eight straight, notching her maiden Australian Open quarterfinal at the expense of Olympic champion Belinda Bencic on Monday.

Despite a slow start, the fifth seed was again a master of composure under pressure as she produced a 7-5 6-2 victory, reports ausopen.com.

It was a position she could not have imagined herself in 12 months ago, after her emotional rollercoaster ride came to a halt against Kaia Kanepi at this stage.

“It takes me a little while to understand that negative emotions are not going to help you on court and you just have to stay strong and believe no matter what and do everything you can to get back on this court, just to win the match,” Sabalenka said.

“(I’m) just super happy with my mindset during the game today.”

Two of the most in-form names heading into the second week, Sabalenka and Bencic earned confidence-boosting victories when they split the two Adelaide WTA 500 events in the lead-up.

Sabalenka has not dropped a set in her opening seven matches of the season and has only grown in confidence with each step closer to a maiden Australian Open quarterfinal.

She channelled that self-declared, new-found composure to see off Elise Mertens – the Belgian with whom she won the Australian Open doubles title in 2021 – in the third round and entered this clash having split two meetings with Bencic.

Like Sabalenka, the Swiss has long been in the fray as a Grand Slam title contender but has all too often fallen short of those expectations.

The Olympic champion climbed into the top 10 for the first time since 2021 following her Adelaide success and said she had to try to “block out the noise” surrounding those title chances this week as she reached the fourth round for the first time in seven years.

Bencic, who now has Sabalenka’s former coach Dimitry Tursunov in her corner, understood this contest was always likely to be played on her opponent’s terms.

Her task from the outset was to neutralise the fifth seed’s explosive blows.

The Swiss’ best hope was to expose Sabalenka’s movement using variety, but she also found success when she took the ball on the rise as she aggressively hugged the baseline to take time away from her heavier-hitting foe.

It was time to fight fire with fire.

Sabalenka’s struggles last year harnessing her wayward serve are well documented, but what was once a liability has become a weapon of greater reliability.

From a 2-4 deficit, the 24-year-old gained a foothold on the match as she lifted her average first and second service speeds up a notch and seized control from the baseline.

She reeled off six of the next seven games and broke for the set when Bencic double-faulted.

The pressure was squarely back on the 12th seed and as she battled to stem the flow she reverted to adding more margin on her serves.

It was not enough to hold her own. Sabalenka clocked a forehand winner into the corner to break for the fourth time at the 89-minute mark to book her spot in the last eight.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare get into ugly fight; the latter says, “Arey 10-minute mein relation change kartey ho aise dost ho tum log”
Next article
Serie A: Juve fight back twice to hold Atalanta
This May Also Interest You
News

Abdu Rozik is listening to Rihanna's 'Lift me Up' on repeat

Technology

We must not lose Apple the way we lost Samsung to Vietnam: ICEA Chairman (IANS Interview)

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran: Driving License/Selfiee, a story that needs to be told

Technology

Twitter expands Community Notes to 4 more countries

Sports

IND v NZ: India could look at making some changes as they seek 3-0 finish against New Zealand (preview)

Sports

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Irwin replaces injured Hamilton in New Zealand's squad

Sports

Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna pair advances to mixed doubles quarterfinals

News

Ishaan, Riya make memories while shooting in Agra for 'Dhruv Tara'

News

Karan-Arjun aa gaye: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser to be played with 'Pathaan'

News

‘Afwaah’ featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar to release on 24th Feb

News

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda becomes co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks team in RuPay Prime Volleyball League

Sports

Indian-American Bhatia tied second in Abaco Classic

Sports

Winner Rahm rules the world as Korean Kim shows he is latest young star

Sports

Kohli, Suryakumar, Hardik named in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022

Technology

Hero Electric partners with Maxwell Energy for Battery Management Systems

Technology

FuelBuddy raises $20 mn, aims to expand global footprint

Technology

Developing a fully cloud-native Banking as a service infrastructure: Decentro Founder

Technology

Amazon launches dedicated air cargo network in India

News

Luv Ranjan reveals why his films always have women as villains

News

Pia Bajpiee all set to reprise her role in 'Laal Rang 2'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US