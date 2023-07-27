Nigeria stun co-host Australia to record first Women's World Cup win

Brisbane, July 27 (IANS) Nigeria stunned co-host Australia with a historic 3-2 victory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group B, here on Thursday.

Having frustrated Olympic champion Canada in a goalless draw on debut, Nigeria ran Australia ragged after conceding the opening goal to record their first World Cup victory.

After a slow start, the Matildas slowly took control and were rewarded just before half-time when Caitlin Foord produced the perfect ball behind Nigeria’s defence to find van Egmond, who made no mistake.

Australia’s joy was short-lived when Rasheedat Ajibade’s cross inside the box landed at the feet of Uchenna Kanu, who scored an opportunistic equaliser in Nigeria’s first World Cup goal.

Osinachi Ohale put Nigeria in lead in the 65th minute and the Africans seemingly iced the game when Asisat Oshoala scored from a tight angle in the 72nd minute, but Alanna Kennedy’s header in the dying minutes gave the Matildas hope.

Nigeria, however, held on in a frantic finish to trigger scenes of jubilation.

They again mustered gritty defence, but also produced scintillating counterattacks to expose an Australia side seemingly buckling under the weight of expectation in front of almost 50,000 fans, Xinhua reported.

The shock result means Nigeria is locked on four points with Canada in Pool B. Australia is on three points and faces a must win match against Canada on July 31 in Melbourne.

“We had so many chances, but it was one of those nights we couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net,” Australia midfielder Emily van Egmond said.

“The last five to ten minutes showed our never-say-die attitude, and we’ll take that into the next game which is a must-win.”

Even though Australia remains without injured talismanic captain Sam Kerr, they enter as firm favourites to secure the win needed for group survival.

