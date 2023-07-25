scorecardresearch
NorthEast United FC sign Spanish attacker Nestor Albiach ahead of 2023-24 season

By Agency News Desk

Guwahati, July 25 (IANS) NorthEast United FC have completed the signing of Spanish forward Nestor Albiach, fondly known as El Lince, for the 2023-24 season, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Tuesday.

The Spaniard become the Highlanders’ third foreign recruit and the seventh new signing for the upcoming season.

Albiach’s football journey began at the age of six with Levante. The versatile attacker has plied his trade largely in Spain and the Czech Republic, including a stint with record 13-time Czech First League champions, Sparta Prague, for whom he also featured in the UEFA Europa League.

After returning to Spain in 2019, he featured for clubs like Badalona and Numancia over the next two and a half seasons. And in 2021, he moved to Rayo Majadahonda, becoming key personnel in their attack and amassing over 70 appearances for the club.

Excited about embarking on his new venture in the ISL, Albiach said: “I am thrilled and happy with the opportunity to play in India and the ISL. Joining NorthEast United FC is a significant responsibility, and I made this decision because of the trust they placed in me and the ambitious nature project of the project currently underway.”

The 30-year-old is the second Spanish recruit of the summer, and head coach Juan Pedro Benali revealed the strategic thinking behind the latest acquisition.

“Nestor is a very special player with the ability to feature across the attacking line. His presence will infuse our young team with quality and experience. As a seasoned player, he will also serve as a mentor and guide our talented youngsters towards achieving our collective objectives,” said Benali.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
