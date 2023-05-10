scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Now is the perfect opportunity for us to really focus on the World Cup from a preparation point of view: Temba Bavuma

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) After South Africa sealed the eighth and last automatic qualification spot for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, to be held in India in October-November, skipper Temba Bavuma said the current time is perfect opportunity for his team to focus on the quadrennial event from a preparation point of view.

“I am pleased to learn that we’ve secured our qualification for the upcoming 50-over World Cup that is going to be hosted in India later this year. If I look at the journey, it’s been a tricky one for us as a 50-over team to get to this point, but I think looking at the last couple of months, a lot of positive strides have been made as a team.”

“We are well positioned to build on the momentum and confidence that we’ve gained. Now is the perfect opportunity for us to really focus on the World Cup from a preparation point of view, nail down on our plans and brush up on areas that we feel we need to brush up on,” he said in an official statement by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

The first ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh in Chelmsford being abandoned after persistent rain on Tuesday evening all but gave South Africa a direct ticket to the ODI World Cup, with Ireland now set to participate in the qualifier event in Zimbabwe from June 18 to July 9.

“Personally, it will be a major honour and privilege for me to be leading the team in my first-ever 50-over World Cup and I hope we can achieve some good things as a team,” added Bavuma.

Despite forfeiting the ODI series in Australia to make space for players to participate in the inaugural SA20 league, South Africa had given themselves every chance of qualifying automatically for this year’s ODI World Cup with the series over the Netherlands past the West Indies and into the eighth and final spot on the Super League standings, after starting the year at 11th place.

“On behalf of Cricket South Africa, I would like to congratulate the Proteas Men on automatically qualifying for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. It was by no means a straight forward route to guaranteeing their spot, but the Proteas showed character and now coach Rob and his team can look ahead to preparing for the tournament,” added Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Chief Executive Officer.

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Ulajh’
Next article
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ postponed to May 26
This May Also Interest You
News

Aishwarya Rajesh starrer ‘Farhana’ to release on May 12

Technology

Over 500mn cyberattacks blocked in India in Q1 2023: Report

Technology

Haryana Police bust cybercrime network in Nuh, unearth Rs 100cr pan-India cyber fraud

Sports

India's opening match in ODI World Cup to be against Australia, clash against Pakistan on October 15: Report

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ postponed to May 26

News

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Ulajh’

Technology

India saw 25.1 mn wearable unit shipments in Q1, boAt leads

News

Anurag Kashyap cryptically writes on 'The Kerala Story': To ban it is just wrong

Health & Lifestyle

Ayodhya to be painted with spiritual themes

Technology

PM Modi to inaugurate prog marking National Technology Day tomorrow

Sports

National games logo to be unveiled on May 14

News

Niall Horan wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play him in 'One Direction' biopic

Technology

Paytm beats PhonePe, GooglePay as India's highest revenue earner in mobile payments, financial services

News

Sonam Kapoor was in her element during Coronation Concert

Sports

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, New Zealand's Matt Henry move up in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

Fashion & Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history

News

Karanvir Bohra: I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters

Technology

First gene-edited calf may help limit antibiotic usage in cattle

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US