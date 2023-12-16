ODI series against Bangladesh an opportunity to look at some potential faces for the future: Gary Stead

Dunedin, Dec 16 (IANS) New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said the upcoming men’s ODI series against Bangladesh is an opportunity for him to look at a few players who could turn out to be pivotal figures for the Blackcaps in the future.

New Zealand will play the first men’s ODI against Bangladesh on December 17 in Dunedin, followed by second and third ODIs in Nelson and Napier on December 20 and 23 respectively.

“Look, the guys who have been rested have been away for a long period of time. If you look back, it’s anything up to three to four months away on the road. So for us, finding that balance between playing series and looking at the health and physical wellbeing of these players is really important.”

“We’ve got a huge summer in front of us with a lot of cricket coming up. So it’s really having conversations with the guys that when they are playing, they are mentally fresh and ready to go,” Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, in a press conference.

He’s also keeping an eye on building New Zealand side for 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup. “It’s also the start of an ICC cycle. So this is the first ODI games when we prepare for 2027 in South Africa.”

“And whilst that might seem a long time away, we don’t actually play any other ODIs for another nine or ten months after this. So it’s an opportunity to look at some potential faces for the future,” added Stead.

New Zealand have included uncapped talented players in Will O’Rourke, Josh Clarkson and Adithya Ashok are all uncapped, while Ben Sears, has earned six T20Is caps. “The reason they’ve been selected is we’ve seen things we like in their game. So it’s really about coming in and just being themselves.”

“We try and put them in roles similar to what they play in domestic games. Sometimes it’s slightly different, so it’s just making sure they’re nice and clear on what their roles are and what we expect of them. But really, it’s about being themselves and coming in and enjoying the environment,” added Stead.

Speaking of Sears, who has been added as a cover to Kyle Jamieson, Stead said, “The other three bowlers we look at in that squad right now are new-ball bowlers and can bowl, I guess, more up front.”

“Ben gives us that option of having genuine pace through the middle overs. So it’s exciting. We’ve had Ben in the past. He’s had a bit of an injury run for a while, but he’s back bowling fast again, and we like the look of the way he’s going.”

