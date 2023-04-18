scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Odisha swimmers make a big splash at Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship 2023

By Agency News Desk

Bhubaneswar, April 18 (IANS) Young swimmers from Odisha dazzled at the recently held Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship 2023 by winning six medals in total across events.

The tournament which was held at the Aquatic Centre, Assumption University Suvarnabhumi Campus in Thailand, witnessed Pratyasa Ray, Shristy Upadhaya, and Pavan Gupta finishing on the podium.

Odisha’s ace swimmer Pratyasa won two silver medals as she finished second in the 50m Backstroke event in which she clocked a time of 31.73 seconds. The 20-year-old also finished second in the 200m Backstroke, clocking a time of 2:31.51 seconds.

Meanwhile, Shristy clinched three bronze medals as she finished third in the 50m Butterfly event by clocking her personal best of 29.09 secs, in the 100m Butterfly event, she recorded her personal best time of 1:04.49 secs. She also finished the third 200m Butterfly event, clocking 2:32.37 secs.

Pavan, employed with the Railways bagged a gold medal in 50m Freestyle clocking 23.24 seconds.

Notably, a contingent of around 30 young swimmers travelled from India out of which 16 participants were from Odisha. Based out of the Odisha JSW Swimming High-Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, the swimmers train under Sandeep Sejwal, Arjuna Award winner and 13-time national champion, who took to full-time coaching after retiring from competitive swimming.

Speaking about the experience gained by the youngsters from Odisha, Sejwal said: “It was a new experience as before this we have only travelled with participants who had exposure to international level. But this was the first time that I was travelling with a group where almost 90 per cent of the participants were travelling out of Odisha for the very first time. So, it was a different but nice experience.”

Talking about the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship 2023, which was an international exposure competition and witnessed the participation of young swimmers from various countries, Sejwal said: “It was part of the training plan because Senior Nationals and Junior Nationals are coming up later this year and ahead of it, we wanted to give exposure to our swimmers so that they can feel the pressure of competition. I am happy it worked out well with all of them improving their timing.”

Meanwhile, Sejwal also praised the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha and JSW Sports, who collaborated in 2021 to set up a High-Performance Centre in swimming and launched a comprehensive Grassroot Program with an aim to develop a robust culture for swimming and produce world-class swimmers from the state,” the Arjun Awardee said.

Sejwal further revealed that since the beginning of the Grassroot Program by the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha and JSW, more than 100 talented swimmers have been scouted for the competitive team of the state and this time, he is hopeful of Odisha winning medals in Senior and Junior nationals.

“These kids are really hard working and want to achieve something. Last year, we managed to put four of them into the top eight of the National Championships, so, hopefully, this time there will be more participants from Odisha who are motivated by last year’s performances and can achieve medals in the Senior Nationals and Junior Nationals this year,” he said.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Super Cup: Chennaiyin look to secure semifinals berth against Mumbai City
Next article
Khushi Dubey shoots for 'Aashiqana 3' despite food poisoning
This May Also Interest You
Sports

RoundGlass Punjab, Bengaluru FC eye maiden Super Cup win

News

Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nikki Tamboli recreate the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai pose

News

Rege-Jean Page wants a 'versatile' career like Robert Downey Jr

Sports

Asian Wrestling C'ships: Aman Sehrawat wins first gold medal for India; Deepak bags bronze

Sports

My elbow is not in an ideal shape: Djokovic issues fitness update ahead of Srpska Open

News

Manmohan Tiwari to play a cunning and manipulative character in 'Shravani'

Sports

Flamengo sack manager Vitor Pereira

Technology

Hackers steal 10TB Western Digital data, demand '8 figure' ransom

News

Lena Khan to direct Hasan Minhaj Bollywood Comedy 'Best of the Best'

Health & Lifestyle

Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Assam; targets earlier govts over lack of health infra

News

'Campus Diaries' actor Rrajesh Yadav on the challenges of switching profession

Technology

Media outlets NPR, PBS quit Twitter due to 'govt-funded media' labels

Sports

IPL 2023: I give myself targets, I play a lot of match simulations, says Rahul Tewatia on finishing matches

Sports

High-ranked seeds collapse at ATP Monte-Carlo Masters

News

Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, to be cast as female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3?

News

Katie Holmes refused to be sexualised during 'Dawson's Creek'

Sports

RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell flies childhood friends to give them 'Indian' experience

Others

Madhusudan Kulkarni’s short film ‘Swatantrya??’ bags award In Goa Short Film Festival

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US