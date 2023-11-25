Offie Charlie Dean to lead England Women ‘A’ squad in T20I series against India Women ‘A’

London, Nov 25 (IANS) Charlie Dean will lead England Women ‘A’ squad announced on Saturday for three-match T20 series against India ‘A’ starting at the Wankhede Stadium, which will host all three matches on November 29, December 1 and 3 respectively.

After a fortnight-long training camp in Oman, the squad will fine-tune their preparations in Mumbai ahead of three T20 fixtures taking place on Wednesday 29 November, Friday 1 December and Sunday 3 December at the Wankhede Stadium.

Alice Davidson-Richards withdrew from the squad and remained in the UK following a family bereavement while Thunder’s Liberty Heap has returned home after fracturing her clavicle. She will see a specialist to plan the next stages of her treatment.

Tash Farrant will remain in Oman with the England Women senior group as she continues her return to competitive bowling.

“We’re all thoroughly looking forward to the forthcoming T20 fixtures in India. We’ve enjoyed a very productive camp in Oman; the group have trained well, worked hard and really come together as a team,” said Michael Bates, Head Coach England A.

“It’s been brilliant exposure for the England Women A players to have the opportunity to work alongside the England Women performance coaches as well as integrating with the senior players. It’s brought another element to our preparation and has enhanced the growth of the group.

“These three fixtures against India A will be a great way of testing our skills and our ability to compete and will undoubtedly provide another exciting learning opportunity for the players.”

England Women ‘A’ squad:

Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Charlie Dean ©, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Kirstie Gordon, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Rhianna Southby, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.

Meanwhile, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts (both Central Sparks), Kalea Moore (South East Stars) and Sophie Munro (The Blaze) will remain in Oman to train with the England Women senior group to continue to build on their development experiences before returning to the UK on 2 December.

–IANS

hs/