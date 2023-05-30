scorecardresearch
Open National Circuit squash: Chotrani ousts top seed Baitha to make men's final

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Maharashtra’s Veer Chotrani stormed into the men’s final with a dominating upset of top seed Rahul Baitha in the NSCI Open National Circuit squash tournament here, on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Mumbai-based Chotrani, who trains under former World No.1 David Palmer of Australia at Khar Gymkhana, packed too many guns for Baitha, who couldn’t adjust to the fast pace set by Chotrani, hosted by NSCI at their glass-backed squash courts, here.

Chotrani also found his touch early, hitting the angles accurately to have Baitha scrambling for returns.

The first game was close in the initial stages as Baitha, who trains at the JSW Academy, Vashind and is ranked No.6 in the country, managed to keep pace, but once Chotrani broke free, it was all one-way traffic in the 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 victory.

In the final, Chotrani will take on second seed Suraj Chand (Mah), also training at JSW, who ended the run of Services’ Jamal Sakib, winning 11-7, 11-2, 11-9.

The women’s final will pit top seed Urwashi Joshi (Mah) against teenager Anahat Singh of Delhi, the second seed. Urwashi brushed aside Sunita Patel 11-7, 11-4, 11-7, while Anahat was equally dominant in her 11-5, 11-1, 11-2 win over Janet Vidhi.

Maharashtra’s Priyaan Thakkar upset top seed Aditya Chandani 11-7, 11-9, 11-4 in the boys u-17 semis to set up a final clash with second seed Aryaveer Dewan of Delhi, who beat Arjun Somani 11-7, 12-10, 11-7.

Results (semis):

Men’s singles: Veer Chotrani (3/4) (MH) bt Rahul Baitha (1) (MH) 11-8, 11-6, 11-2; Suraj Chand (2) MH bt Jamal Sakib (5/8) (SC) 11-7, 11-2, 11-9.

Boys’ U19: Tavneet Singh Mundra (9/16) (MP) bt Bhagwan Das ((/16) (MH) 11-1, 11-9, 11-4; Yuvraj Wadhwani (2) (MH) bt Adhish Kancharla (9/16) (MH) 11-8, 11-4, 11-4.

Boys’ U17: Priyaan Thakker (5/8) (MH) bt Aditya Chandani (1) (MH) 11-7, 11-9, 11-4; Aryaveer Dewan (2) (DL) bt Arjun Somani (3/4) (MH) 11-7, 12-10, 11-7.

Boys’ U15: Saharsh Shahra (3/4) (MP) bt Mihir Bopana (5/8) (TN) 11-6, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6; Purav Rambhia (3/4) (MH) bt Ishaan Dabke (2) (MH) 11-9, 11-5, 6-11, 11-6.

Boys’ U13: Aryaman Singh (1) (KA) bt Yusuf Pardiwala (9/16) (MH) 11-5, 11-4, 11-1; Dhruv Bopana(2) (TN) bt Shreyansh Jha (3/4) (MH) 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8.

Boys’ U11: Prabhav Bajoria (1) (RJ) bt Krishiv Mittal (3/4) (MH) 11-8, 11-4, 11-2; Aaditya Shah (3/4) (MH) bt Parshuram Lachaka (5/8) (MH) 11-9, 9-11, 16-14, 11-4.

Women’s singles: Urwashi Joshi (1) (MH) bt Sunita Patel (3/4) (MH) 11-7, 11-4, 11-7; Anahat Singh (2) (DL) bt Janet Vidhi (3/4) (MH) 11-5, 11-1, 11-2.

Girls’ U17: Navya Sundararajan (1) (UP) bt Sanvi Batar (3/4) (DL) 11-4, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6; Akanksha Gupta (3/4) (MH) bt Rudra Singh (5/8) (MH) 5-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-7.

Girls’ U15: Diva Shah (1) (MH) bt Kriya Saravanan (5/8) (TN) 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 15-13; Aelina Shah (2) (MH) bt Aarika Mishra (3/4) (MH) 11-3, 3-11, 11-9, 11-8.

Girls’ U13: Vasundhara Nangare (9/16) (MH) bt Soniya Waghamare (9/16) (MH) 11-4, 16-14, 8-11, 13-11; Aroma (2) (UP) bt Arnaa Dwivedi (5/8) (TS) 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-2.

Girls’ U11: Sudhanjali Yadav (1) (MH) bt Shanaya Parasrampuria (9/16) (MH) 11-8, 11-9, 11-9; Gargi Kadam (3/4) (MH) bt Shanaya Roy (2) (MH) 11-9, 11-4, 5-11, 11-9.

