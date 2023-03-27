scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shadab reflects on series loss, absence of star duo

By News Bureau

Sharjah, March 27 (IANS) Stand-in Pakistan captain Shadab Khan believes plenty of positives will come from his side’s series loss to Afghanistan and the consistent efforts of experienced absentees Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will be further appreciated when the star duo return to the national setup.

Babar and Rizwan were rested for the ongoing three-game series against Afghanistan in Sharjah as a host of players with less experience and fewer credentials were given the chance to shine in the absence of the ultra-reliable top-order pair.

The results from the opening two games of the series haven’t gone to plan as Afghanistan registered a thrilling seven-wicket victory over Pakistan on Sunday to clinch their first series triumph over their Asian rival.

“People criticise Babar and Rizwan regardless of whether they perform or not. There is always a sword hanging over them of strike rate. As a nation, we wanted youngsters to come in international cricket, as they were performing in PSL (Pakistan Super League), so we thought they would play with a better strike rate,” Shadab was quoted as saying by ICC.

“But finally, our nation will realise that experience matters and our seniors didn’t get the respect they deserved considering their performances. So after this series, they will get a lot more respect from media and the nation.”

Pakistan lost three wickets inside the first four overs of Sunday’s clash and were always on the backfoot as they mustered a modest total of 130/6 from their 20 overs.

Afghanistan chased down that victory target with a solitary delivery remaining, leaving Shadab to ponder what may have been if his side had been able to post a slightly larger total.

“When you lose three wickets in powerplay, you lose 70 per cent of the games… the young players were nervous,” Shadab said.

“They are playing for the first time for Pakistan, but we have to back them.

“Our motive for this series was to check out talented young players and we have to back them in the future.”

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Jeremy Renner walks on anti-gravity treadmill in snow plough recovery video
Next article
Uorfi Javed flaunts her human rib cage outfit
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Uorfi Javed flaunts her human rib cage outfit

News

Jeremy Renner walks on anti-gravity treadmill in snow plough recovery video

News

Bebe Rexha disgusted by 'used toilet paper' sent by someone through mail

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrives in style at Manish Malhotra’s house

News

Infectious and innocent smile of Innocent immortalised in movies

Technology

Indian e-grocery market to witness growth in tier 2, beyond in 2023

Technology

Twitter admits parts of its source code leaked online on GitHub

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about MC Stan and Abdu Rozik’s fights

Sports

Chouhan cards bogey free 65 to win Black Bull Challenge, secure Challenge Tour card

Sports

Iran thrash Japan in AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup final

Sports

Bayern remains in unrest after Nagelsmann dismissal

Sports

McIlroy, Scheffler march into semi-finals

Sports

Italy beat Malta in Euro qualifiers

Sports

England, Portugal take back-to-back wins in Euro 2024 qualifiers

Sports

Serbia beat Israel in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

Health & Lifestyle

CSI to launch digital platform for heart patients

Health & Lifestyle

New lab at KGMU to treat kids with clubfoot

Health & Lifestyle

38 school girls test Covid positive in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US