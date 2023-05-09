scorecardresearch
Pant interacts with U16 players, BCCI posts photos

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from the injuries sustained from his accident, interacted with Under-16 cricketers at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted photos from the session and thanked the star player for his time.

“The boys who are part of the Under-16 high performance camp at NCA Bangalore had the opportunity to interact with Rishabh Pant on cricket, life, hard work and much much more. It was very generous of Rishabh Pant to spare time for interacting with these young boys,” BCCI tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The wicket-keeper batter has been posting regular videos of his recovery and even showed that he is able to walk unassisted.

He has had several surgeries since his accident, with one of the more significant ones taking place in Mumbai to cure his ligament damage on the right knee.

–IANS

cs

