Para-Badminton: Pramod Bhagat in final, Sukant Kadam in semis of Thailand International 2023

Bangkok, May 13 (IANS) Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat made the final in men’s singles SL-3 while Sukant Kadam made it to the semifinals of the Thailand Para-Badminton International 2023 in their respective categories.

Pramod Bhagat won all the league games and also defeated Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chyrkov in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the SL-3 category. The Padma Shri Awardee shuttler won his quarterfinal in 30 minutes, the final score reading 21-15, 22-20.

In the semifinal, he defeated Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara 21-12, 21-19 and will next face England’s Daniel Bethell in the final. Bethell defeated Bhagat’s compatriot Kumar Nitesh 21-11, 21-14.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam also showcased his brilliant form by winning all his singles league matches. He defeated India’s Nilesh Balu Gaikwad 21-18, 18-21, 21-15 in the 50-minute clash. Now he will face France’s Lucas Mazur in the semifinals. Mazur defeated Mohd Amin Burhanuddin 21-20, 21-10.

In the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 category, Bhagat and his partner Kadam will now face Japan’s Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan. The duo defeated Peru’s Renzo Diquez Bances Morales and Pedro Pablo De Vinatea in straight sets.

In the same SL-4 category, Suhas Yathiraj defeated Hikmat Ramdani of Indonesia 21-14, 21-10. In Men’s Singles SU-5, Ruthik Ragupathi lost to Taiyo Imai of Japan 21-16, 20-22, 9-21.

In the Women’s singles SL-3 category, India’s Manasi Joshi lost to China’s Xiao Zuxiao 14-21,19-21. It turned out to be a disappointing event for Manasi, who and her partner Ruthick Ragupathi lost to compatriots of Chirag Baretha and Mandeep Kaur 21-18, 13-21, 12-21 in 35 minutes.

In the same category, India’s Parul Parmar lost to Turkey’s Halime Yildiz 21-14, 12-21, 10-21 in another quarterfinal. Mandeep Kaur too failed to get past the quarterfinal stage as she lost to Darunee Henpraiwan of Thailand in a hard-fought encounter, going down 17-21, 22-20, 23-25 in 50 minutes.

–IANS

bsk