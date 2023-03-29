scorecardresearch
Peru national goalkeeper released after Madrid police incident

By News Bureau

Madrid (Spain), March 28 (IANS) Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has been released from a Madrid police station after giving evidence in the wake of incidents which took place at the team hotel on Monday evening.

Peru are in Madrid to play a friendly against Morocco on Tuesday night in Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium.

They were welcomed by a crowd of hundreds of fans at their hotel in the north of the city after training on Monday and problems arose when Gallese and other members of the squad greeted fans, crossing a security cordon to do so, reports Xinhua.

Video images show them exchanging pushes and words with members of the Spanish National Police force, who were on the scene to supposedly safeguard the security of the players.

“The Consulate General of Peru in Madrid informs that the player Pedro Gallese has left the police station where he had to declare without charges,” read a communique posted on the social media website of the Peruvian Embassy in Madrid.

The Peruvian Football Federation has described the incident as “confusing” and adds they are “working to resolve the situation” through some of the videos of the incident which are available on social media.

–IANS

bsk

