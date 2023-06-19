scorecardresearch
PHL 2023: Delhi Panzers dominate Garvit Gujarat to secure victory in entertaining match

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, June 18 (IANS) Delhi Panzers put on an attacking masterclass, led by Bhupender Ghanghas, as they outplayed Garvit Gujarat 41-35 in Match 22 of the inaugural Premier Handball League (PHL) here on Sunday.

The Delhi Panzers started the game swiftly as they took an early lead in the game thanks to captain Deepak Ahlawat, Bhupender Ghanghas and Ashok Nain. Garvit Gujarat also got into attacking mode rather quickly as Tarun Thakur, Harender Singh Nain and Mohit Ghanghas brought their team back into the game.

Both teams were able to find the back of the net consistently in the opening minutes of the game and were evenly matched after the first 10 minutes of the game. By the 15th-minute mark Delhi had taken a narrow lead as the scores read 9-10 in their favour.

Gujarat were quick to close down the narrow deficit as Mohammed Shuja Ur Rehman started seeing more of the ball. Bhupender Ghanghas was also playing well as his goals made sure Gujarat were not able to take the lead. Jasmeet Singh was also doing his bit for the Panzers but at best allowed his team to level the scores. Soon after the half came to a close as the scores read 17 all, as both teams were matching each other stride for stride in the first period.

Gujarat started the second half aggressively as they took a narrow lead in the opening minutes of the half thanks to Harender Singh and Shuja Ur Rehman. However, the Panzers made sure Gujarat’s narrow lead was short-lived thanks to their new addition Ramesh Chandra and Bhupender Ghanghas.

Some superb saves by Rakesh Kumar in the Delhi goal saw them establish a narrow lead. While goals from Mohit Ghanghas and Harender Singh made sure that Delhi were not able to establish a considerable lead. Deepak Ahlawat, Bhupender Ghanghas and Ashok Nain were combining fluidly in attack as Delhi were holding on to their slender lead. Halfway through the second period, the scores read 26-28 in favour of the Panzers who were looking to put further daylight between them and Garvit Gujarat.

Dinesh Kumar and Ramesh Chandra also looked on-song for Delhi as they were finding it easy to expose the gaps in Gujarat’s defence. Gujarat on the other hand were easily being able to break through Delhi’s defences they were struggling to stem the flow of goals on the other end.

The Panzers’ Bhupender Singh and Deepak Ahlawat were scoring with almost every shot they took. While a sense of urgency was causing Gujarat to rush their shot at goals, thus they were struggling to convert.

Going into the last five minutes of the game Delhi had established a considerable lead as the scores read 31-36 in favour of the Panzers. Soon after the game came to an end as the scores read 35-41 in favour of the Delhi Panzers.

Bhupender Ghanghas was the top scorer for the Panzers in the match with 12 goals, while Amit Ghanghas of Garvit Gujarat was the top scorer for his team with 8 goals. Bhupender Ghanghas was adjudged to be the most valuable player of the match also for his astounding attacking output.

–IANS

bsk

