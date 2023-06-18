scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

PHL 2023: Rajasthan Patriots aim To get back to winning ways against Delhi Panzers

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, June 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Patriots will aim to get back to winning ways when they face Delhi Panzers in their next match in the first-ever Premier Handball League (PHL) at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

The Patriots are currently third in the league standings with eight points in their kitty. This will be the second encounter between the two teams in the season.

The last time both these sides met, Rajasthan Patriots went down to Delhi Panzers 18-34. For the Patriots, Dmitrii Kireev with five goals was the highest scorer in the game, while Bhupender Ghanghas was the highest scorer amongst both the teams scoring 11 past Patriots captain Atul Kumar. Rajasthan Patriots will go into Monday’s match with an aim to equalize their head-to-head record with the Panzers.

The Patriots have learnt their lessons from the setback in their previous encounter with the Panzers and are now determined not to repeat them on Monday.

“The last match did not go the way we had planned for, but we always learn from our mistakes and make sure we do not repeat them. Handball, as a sport, is fast where the margin of errors does not exist and I am confident we will perform to the best of our capabilities in the next match and will give our supporters many reasons to cheer,” Naya Chandra Singh, head coach, Rajasthan Patriots, said ahead of the clash.

The Patriots captain and goalkeeper Atul Kumar has been in immaculate form and is vital to his team keeping the opponents from scoring. He is also vocal on the court and encourages the team from the back, in the entire game.

The Panzers will go into Monday’s match high on confidence after winning by a huge margin in their last clash with the Patriots.

Besides the in-form Bhupender Ghanghas, Jasmeet Singh and Deepak Ahlawat are also a threat in the scoring department while Mohit Ghanghas, Hardev Singh, Sumit Kumar and Dmitrii Kireev of Patriots will have to show their top game against Panzer’s custodian Nitin Sharma who had single handily kept the hosts’ attack at bay.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sr Women's Football Nationals: Manipur beat Bengal 3-2; Railways, Haryana win
Next article
ODI WC Qualifier: Ervine, Williams smash centuries as Zimbabwe secure eight-wicket win over Nepal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: Spanish club Cadiz retain Sergio Gonzalez as coach with a two-year deal

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: Ervine, Williams smash centuries as Zimbabwe secure eight-wicket win over Nepal

Sports

Sr Women's Football Nationals: Manipur beat Bengal 3-2; Railways, Haryana win

Sports

National Games' mascot launched in Goa

Health & Lifestyle

New book says law must allow controlled use of 'native natural intoxicants'

Health & Lifestyle

UP govt panel denies Ballia deaths were due to heat stroke

Sports

Afif, Ebadot return to Bangladesh's T20I squad for two-match series against Afghanistan

News

Sam Hargrave announces third 'Extraction' film in the works

News

'One Piece' live action adaptation teaser looks sure to please fans

News

Popular choreographer Rakesh Master is no more

News

Teaser out for '3 Body Problem', sci-fi drama from 'Game of Thrones' creators

News

Henry Cavill is at his fiercest best in new 'The Witcher' season 3 clip

News

Father's Day: Tahir Raj Bhasin shares picture with his dad

News

Robert De Niro says his 6 older kids haven't met their baby sibling yet

Sports

Indonesia Open: Chinese shuttlers win two gold medals; Viktor Axelsen bags men's singles title

Health & Lifestyle

Dads play key role in supporting breastfeeding, safe infant sleep: Study

Sports

Ashes 2023: Would give England the edge; thinking and captaincy was brilliant, says Kumar Sangakkara

Sports

Praveen Chithravel eyes consistency ahead of Monaco Diamond League

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US