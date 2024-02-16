PKL 10: U.P Yoddhas look to turn the tables against Gujarat Giants in new venue

Panchkula, Feb 16 (IANS) With revenge on their mind, U.P Yoddhas will lock horns in their reverse fixture with Gujarat Giants on Saturday in Match 125 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, which will be played here at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium. Earlier in the season, the Yoddhas missed out on victory against the Giants, going down 30-38, and will look to turn the tables with a win this time.

In their previous match, the Yoddhas went down 30-67 against the defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and are currently placed 11th in the league table with 29 points and a score difference of -107. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants made their way to the playoffs after winning 50-28 against Bengaluru Bulls in their previous match and are currently sitting in the fifth position with 65 points and a score difference of 34.

Across the seasons of PKL, the Yoddhas and the Giants have faced each other 10 times. Gujarat Giants have dominated the head-to-head series winning six matches, the Yoddhas have secured victory on two occasions, with two games ending in tie.

Speaking before the match, U.P Yoddhas head coach Jasvir Singh said, “This season did not go along with our plans as some unforced injuries affected our line-up. That being said, our young players have shown positive character in the last few games and made ample use of the opportunities. I am grateful for all our fans who have supported us throughout, and we will aim to finish the season with a couple of victories.”

In the absence of the senior raiders such as Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill in the last few matches, the young trio of Gagana Gowda, Anil Kumar, and Mahipal have taken the raiding responsibility on their shoulders and have amassed 67, 24, and 23 raid points respectively in the process.

Sumit has been the highlight for the Yoddhas in defence, as he has earned 60 tackle points so far, featuring in the top 10 list of most tackle points in the tournament. He has been well supported by the duo of Hitesh and Ashu Singh in the last few matches, with the two picking up 21 and 20 tackle points respectively in the process.

For the Giants, the raiding duo of Rakesh and Parteek Dahiya will lead the attack, as they have earned 102 and 100 raid points respectively in the tournament so far.

Their Captain and seasoned defender Fazel Atrachali will head the defence, as he leads the list for the Giants with 59 tackle points. And he will be assisted by Sombir (51 tackle points) and Deepak Singh (34 tackle points) in the upcoming clash.

–IANS/bsk/