Pogba injured, Juve see off Cremonese

By Agency News Desk

Rome, May 15 (IANS) Juventus secured their third consecutive Serie A win by dominating relegation battlers Cremonese 2-0, but the victory was overshadowed by Paul Pogba’s recurring injury.

Following a 1-1 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals, Juve entered the Allianz Stadium in new kits. Pogba started for the first time this season, as the Frenchman had been struggling with a lingering injury since his return, reports Xinhua.

However, the No. 10 was dealt a blow as he limped off just 21 minutes into the game, making way for Arkadiusz Milik.

The home side controlled the game but couldn’t break through the defense until the 55th minute when Federico Chiesa assisted Nicolo Fagioli to score. Later, Bremer headed in a goal to seal the win.

With the victory, Juve still rank second with 66 points, three points ahead of Inter Milan.

Elsewhere, Monza, already safe from relegation, stunned newly-crowned Napoli 2-0 in a dead rubber. Roma’s top-four hopes were dented after a goalless draw with Bologna.

Also on Sunday, Fiorentina defeated Udinese 2-0, while Torino won 1-0 away against Hellas Verona.

–IANS

cs

