Polish sprinter Zakrzewski completes double gold at European Athletics U20

By Agency News Desk

Jerusalem, Aug 10 (IANS) Teenage Polish sensation Marek Zakrzewski clinched double gold in the men’s sprint races at the 2023 European Athletics U20 Championships in Jerusalem’s Givat Ram Stadium.

After triumphing in the 100-meter race a day prior, 17-year-old Zakrzewski followed it up by winning the 200-meter sprint with a time of 20.63 seconds. He outpaced Dutch runner Timo Spiering, who clocked 20.97, reports Xinhua.

In the women’s 200-meter race, Sweden’s Nora Lindahl secured first place with 23.26, narrowly edging out Hungary’s Alexa Sulyan by a mere eight-thousandths of a second.

Dutch athlete Niels Laros showcased his prowess by claiming the men’s 1,500-meter gold with a total time of three minutes and 56.78. His impressive final lap, timed at 51.35, placed him nearly three seconds ahead of the Austrian runner-up, Kevin Kamenschak.

Latvia’s Agate Caune dominated the women’s 3,000-meter run, finishing in 8:53.20. This outstanding performance marked the second fastest in European U20 Championship history, setting a record race margin of 28 seconds.

Following Cypriot Valentina Savva’s victory in the women’s hammer throw, her compatriot Iosif Kesidis clinched silver in the men’s category, registering a throw of 77.73m. The top spot was secured by Finland’s Max Lampinen with a world U20 leading throw of 79.72m.

As anticipated, Serbia’s Angelina Topic triumphed in the women’s high jump at 1.90m. In the men’s pole vault, Italy’s Simone Bartelli bagged the gold with a vault of 5.40m.

Turkey’s Dilek Kocak brought home the country’s first gold medal from the championship by winning the women’s 1,500-meter race in 4:16.86. Sweden’s Jonathan Grahn took the gold in the men’s 3,000 meters with a time of 8:44.67.

Danish sprinter Jonas Gunnleivsson set a national record in the men’s 400 meters, finishing in 45.86. In the women’s category, the Czech Republic’s Lurdes Gloria Manuel dominated with a time of 51.94.

In the field events, Germany’s Lasse Schulz was peerless in the men’s shot put, being the only finalist to achieve over 20 meters with his 20.21m throw. The men’s javelin gold went to Hungarian Gyorgy Herczeg with a throw of 79.45m.

Other notable gold medalists included the Czech Republic’s Karolina Jarosova in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase on 10:04.57 and Spain’s Sofia Santacreu in the women’s 10,000-meter walk, clocking a personal best of 45:59.76.

As the championship approaches its conclusion on Thursday, Germany is leading the medal tally, boasting four gold, five silver, and four bronze medals.

