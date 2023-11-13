Pramod Bhagat secures gold at Japan Para-Badminton International 2023

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Para Asian Games gold medallist and India’s most decorated badminton star Pramod Bhagat continued his good runs securing a gold in the SL3 single category at the recently concluded Hulic Daihatsu Japan Para-Badminton International 2023.

According to information received here, the ace shuttler defeated India’s Manoj Sarkar in straight sets.

Pramod Bhagat started the match really well taking the first set quickly with a score line of 21-16. In the second game, Manoj came back strongly but Pramod had all the answers to the challenges put forth by Manoj. Pramod took the second set 21-19, the match lasted 38 minutes and the final score read 21-16 and 21-19.

In the mixed doubles Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass went down to the Chinese Pair of Yang Jianyuan and Yang Qiu Xia in a tough 3-setter, the final score read 21-14, 15-21 and 21-16 in favour of the Chinese squad.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam went down to Malaysia’s Mohd Amin Burhanuddin in the semi-finals to secure a bronze medal in the singles Sl4 category, even Tarun secured a bronze in the same category.

–IANS

