Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam reach finals of Four Nations Para-Badminton International

By Agency News Desk

Sheffield ( England), Aug 6 (IANS) Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat has made it to the finals in men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles categories of the ongoing Four Nations Para Badminton International tournament, here.

Another Indian shuttler Sukant Kadam has reached the summit clash of men’s doubles along with his partner Pramod Bhagat.

The Padma Shri Awardee Pramod was in full swing on Saturday as he defeated compatriot Kumar Nitesh in straight sets. Pramod had all the answers to Nitesh’s questions and overcame him in 35 minutes. He will face England’s Daniel Bethell in the finals.

In mixed doubles, Pramod along with his partner Manisha Ramadass defeated India’s Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Joshi in straight sets. The final score read 21-12 and 21-19 and Indians will now face Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila.

In men’s doubles, the world no 1 pair of Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam defeated the Indian pair of Kuma Nitesh and Tarun in straight sets. The match lasted 26 minutes and the final score read 21-19 and 21-12 and the winners will now face India’s Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar.

On the other hand, Sukant went down fighting to Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan in the men’s singles semifinals.

Sukant won the first game comfortably with a score of 21-7 but couldn’t capitalize on it. Fredy came back strongly to win the next 2 sets with the scores of 21-15 and 21-16.

–IANS

ak/

0
