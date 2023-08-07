scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Pramod, Sukant win gold in men’s doubles at Four Nations Para-Badminton International

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) World No 1 pair in Men’s Doubles in SL3-SL4 Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam won gold at the Four Nations Para-Badminton International. Ace Shuttler Pramod Bhagat also secured Silver in the Singles SL3 category and silver in Mixed Doubles SL 3- SU 5 category with Manisha Ramdass and Sukant Kadam securing bronze in the singles SL 4 category.

The world No 1 pair of Pramod and Sukant defeated the Indian pair of Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar to secure gold in the men’s doubles category. The duo dominated Deep and Manoj and didn’t allow them any comebacks.

The 30-minute match final score read 21 – 17 and 21 – 17, both Pramod and Sukant looked in terrific form and played great shots that were unreturnable. In the singles match Pramod went down to England’s Daniel Bethell, the final score read 21-8 and 21-10, Pramod looked rusty and didn’t have any answers to Bethell’s brilliant Strokeplay. In the mixed doubles Pramod and Manisha Ramdass went down to Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila in a tough match. The final score read 17 – 21 and 17 – 21.

Talking about the same Pramod Bhagat said, “I am happy with the doubles result but at the same time not very pleased with my singles and mixed doubles result. Daniel Bethell has been a very challenging opponent for me this year and I need to make major improvements in order to beat him. I will head back into my training immediately and start working on my weaknesses.”

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam went down fighting to Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan in the semifinals to secure and bronze medal in singles. Sukant had a great opening set winning it with the scoreline of 21-7 but the Indonesian made a great comeback taking the next 2 sets 15-21 and 16-21.

Talking about the same Sukant said, “I need to work hard on my singles game if I have to fulfill my dream of winning a Paralympic gold in Paris. I have to work on my weaknesses and strive harder.”

–IANS

cs

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Santos part ways with Turra amid relegation threat
Next article
Antfin (Netherlands) cuts 10.3% shareholding in Paytm by transferring shares to Paytm Founder & CEO
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Antfin (Netherlands) cuts 10.3% shareholding in Paytm by transferring shares to Paytm Founder & CEO

Sports

Santos part ways with Turra amid relegation threat

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out voice chat feature for groups on Android beta

Sports

Kerr 'excited' to play first Women's World Cup minutes for host Australia

Technology

Zuckerberg says he's ready for cage fight, Musk reacts

Sports

WI v IND: That was not a pleasing batting performance, says Hardik Pandya after 2nd T20I

Sports

2nd T201: Pooran's 67 helps West Indies survive late collapse to win by 2 wickets; take 2-0 lead

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet scores his 150th goal, India thrash Malaysia 5-0

Sports

Women's World Cup: Sweden end U.S. title defence, Netherlands reach quarters (Ld)

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Bangladesh Army football team holds 10-man East Bengal 2-2

Sports

2nd T201: Tilak Varma's maiden fifty helps India reach 152/7 after electing to bat

Technology

iPhone 16 Pro models may feature stacked camera sensor design: Report

Sports

Pak cricket team gets govt nod to travel to India for ODI World Cup

Sports

Afghanistan bring back spinner Noor Ahmad for Pakistan ODI series in Sri Lanka

Technology

Global ransomware attacks at all-time high, US primary target: Report

Sports

WI v IND: India win toss, elect to bat first in second T20I; Bishnoi in for Kuldeep

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Odisha FC face Indian Army in Kokrajhar; Mohun Bagan meet Punjab FC in Kolkata (Previews)

Box Office

‘Gadar 2, ‘Jailer’ to surpass ‘Rocky Aur Rani’ even after it nears Rs 100 cr in first week

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US