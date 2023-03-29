scorecardresearch
'Praying for nothing serious', Andreescu gives an update on her injury

By News Bureau

Miami (USA), March 28 (IANS) After being forced to retire due to a left ankle injury in her fourth-round match at the Miami Open, Bianca Andreescu has provided an update on her health condition.

Facing Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday night, Andreescu made a move for a ball in the third game of the second set and subsequently collapsed to the court in agonising pain.

After being attended to by medical staff, she was wheeled off the court in a wheelchair before heading to the hospital for tests.

“Woke up with a brace on my foot…anyone knows what happened?” Andreescu wrote on Twitter.

“On a serious note tho… that was the worst pain I’ve ever felt…praying for nothing serious. Still waiting on official results. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and kind words, doesn’t go unnoticed,” she added.

The emotional scenes on the court on Monday night were a heartbreaking end to a resurgent run from the 22-year-old Canadian in Miami.

The former World No.4 and 2021 Miami finalist defeated Emma Raducanu, No.7 Maria Sakkari, and Sofia Kenin to advance to her first WTA 1000 Round of 16 of the season.

–IANS

ak/bsk

