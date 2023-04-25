scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Premier League: All eyes on title decider at Etihad, but big games elsewhere

By Agency News Desk

London, April 25 (IANS) Manchester City hosts Arsenal on Wednesday night in what promises to be the decisive match of this season’s Premier League.

City goes into the match five points behind the league leaders but with two games in hand, and a repeat of their triumph at the Emirates Stadium earlier this campaign would leave them just two points behind their rivals.

Arsenal fought back from 2-0 and 3-1 down to take a point against Southampton on Friday but has conceded seven goals in three games. The bad news for coach Mikel Arteta is that defender William Saliba is unlikely to have recovered from his back injury to be able to play, while a hamstring problem will sideline City’s Nathan Ake.

West Ham entertain Liverpool on Wednesday, with the home side looking for a win that would lift them well clear of the relegation zone and allow them to focus on their upcoming UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal.

David Moyes’ men looked impressive as they scored four against Bournemouth on Saturday, and the Scot will look for their high press to work against a team that has regained confidence in recent games and aim to qualify for Europe.

Two wins and two draws have given Liverpool a huge boost, with coach Jurgen Klopp saying they have recovered the football that made them so dangerous in recent seasons. However, as Nottingham Forest’s two goals against them showed at the weekend, the Reds can still be vulnerable.

Frank Lampard is seeking his first win since returning to Chelsea in a south London derby at home to Brentford, while Forest has a must-win match at home to Brighton.

It could be a good moment to face Brighton, who will have tired legs after the heartbreak of their FA Cup semifinal defeat against Manchester United, but after 11 games without a win, nothing but three points will be good enough for Steve Cooper’s side.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Season 3 of 'The Witcher', the last with Henry Cavill, to be released on June 29
Next article
IPL 2023: There was no devil in the pitch, Brian Lara takes SRH batters to task after DC loss
This May Also Interest You
Technology

ARM developing in-house chip to compete with industry giants: Report

Technology

YouTube announces new policies on eating disorder content

Technology

AI tech like ChatGPT can be used to aturbocharge fraud: FTC's Lina Khan

News

Erica Fernandes: Consulted experts who could provide insight into character's mindset

Sports

IPL 2023: We'll try to play a near-perfect game in our upcoming matches, says Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel

Sports

Leverkusen edge Leipzig in Bundesliga

Health & Lifestyle

Head & neck cancer cases on rise in Bengaluru: Experts

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'sticker maker' tool to everyone on iOS

News

Celebrities who passed away, including Sushant Singh Rajput, get paid ‘Blue Tick’ on Twitter

News

Prosthetic artist Gurpreet Dhuri keeps experimenting to stay relevant

Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs PBKS: Brought the high confidence from ODIs into this season, says Siraj after his 4/21

Technology

New injectable cell therapy shows promise to treat osteoarthritis

Sports

You'll only realise how much he's missed when he goes: Morgan on Dhoni

Sports

Prabath Jayasuriya rises to career-best 19th place in ICC Men's Test bowler rankings

Technology

Hyundai, SK On to build $4.9 bn EV battery plant in US

News

Aayush Sharma hits back at trolls who ridicule wife Arpita Khan over her looks

Technology

Hyundai to develop moon-exploration mobility 'Rover'

Health & Lifestyle

Single dose of HPV vax up to 98% effective: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US