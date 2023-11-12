Premier League: Wolves leave it late against Spurs; Arsenal and Man Utd both win

London, Nov 12 (IANS) Tottenham missed the chance to return to the top of the Engish Premier League after a dramatic end to their game away to Wolverhampton Wanderers condemned them to their second defeat in a week.

Injuries and suspensions after Monday’s 4-1 defeat at home to Chelsea robbed Ange Postecoglou of several key players and he had to completely restructure Tottenham’s defense, on Saturday night.

It still looked as if they were going to take all three points after Brennan Johnson opened the scoring in the third minute and Spurs defended well against a side who failed to get their chances on target, reports Xinhua.

Pablo Sarabia finally scored for Wolves with a stunning left-foot finish in the first minute of injury time, and in the 97th minute, Mario Lemina hit the winning goal, getting behind the Tottenham defense to finish Sarabia’s cross into the bottom corner.

Arsenal moved above Tottenham with a 3-1 win at home to Burnley, with Leandro Trossard putting them ahead in the first half’s injury time.

Josh Brownhill levelled for the visitors nine minutes after the break, but further goals from William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko sealed a win for Arsenal, who ended with 10 men after Fabio Vieira was sent off for a bad challenge on Brownhill.

Bournemouth climbed out of the bottom three and ended Newcastle United’s unbeaten run as two second-half goals from Dominic Solanke gave Eddie Howe a disappointing return to the ground where he was so successful as a coach.

Solanke scored with his left foot after 60 minutes and then netted from close range in the 73rd minute as Bournemouth gave their best display of the season to show that Andoni Iraola could be turning things around after a difficult start.

Victor Lindelof scored the only goal of the game as Manchester United beat Luton Town 1-0 at Old Trafford. Luton had defended well before halftime but rarely threatened after the goal as United saw out the win.

Everton continue to pick up points with a 3-2 win away to Crystal Palace in a chaotic game. Vitalii Mykolenko put Everton in front in the first minute, but that lead was soon cancelled out by Eberechi Eze’s fifth-minute penalty.

Abdoulaye Doucoure restored Everton’s lead four minutes into the second half, and although Odsonne Edouard levelled again in the 74th minute, Idrissa Gueye won the match after running onto Doucoure’s through ball with four minutes left to play.

