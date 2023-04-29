scorecardresearch
Protesting wrestlers receive copy of 1 FIR lodged against WFI chief

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Delhi Police on Saturday said that a copy of one of the two FIRs lodged against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexual harassment, has been handed over to the top grapplers who are protesting at the Jantar Mantar here.

On Friday evening, the police have registered the FIRs against the WFI president in response to the allegations made by the women wrestlers.

However, the copy of the other FIR registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has not been given to the wrestlers as it will be given only to the victim’s family, the police added.

The wrestlers, led by Vinesh Phogat, had reached the Connaught Place police station on Saturday morning.

On Friday, Delhi Police had informed the Supreme Court that they will register an FIR and in the evening, two FIRs allegedly were finally registered against the outgoing WFI chief in connection with the sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers.

Some of India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, along with Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Phogat are protesting at the Jantar Mantar, seeking action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

Regarding the FIRs, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Pranav Tayal had said: “The first one pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim which is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty.

“The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc.”

Investigation into both the FIRs is being taken up in right earnest, the DCP had added.

