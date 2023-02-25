scorecardresearch
PVL: Ahmedabad Defenders look to continue dominance, face home team Kochi Blue Spikers

By News Bureau

Kochi, Feb 25 (IANS) Ahmedabad Defenders have been in prime form in the second season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL). The season-one runners-up are currently leading the pack in the pool table with three wins in four games.

The side led by Muthusamy Appavu will face off against the home team Kochi Blue Spikers at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Sunday to continue their momentum.

Meanwhile, Kochi Blue Spikers, who have not had the best of tournaments so far, will hope to regain their energy and focus in front of the home crowd and use them to their advantage to get a big win in the tournament.

Speaking on the match, Kochi Blue Spikers attacker Rohit Kumar, “We have made a few changes in our combinations. We have practiced with those combinations in the training as well. So, we will look to play well and hope to get the win.”

Asked to reveal the team’s strategies for the game, Rohit said, “Ahmedabad Defenders have strong attackers. So, we have to contain them. If we can stop them, then we can take advantage.”

“We can get home crowd advantage here in Kochi because the fans come to the stands in large numbers here,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Defenders star Danial Moatazedi said that his team is not looking at the points table and are focusing on winning the Championship.

“We do not look at the table, our effort is to win the championship and for this we must always present our best game. We have a specific plan for each team and we try to do it right,” Danial said.

“It is the head coach’s responsibility to decide on the formation, and obviously it may change according to the conditions of the game. For sure we will do our best against Kochi and give the fans the best show and make them happy,” he signed off.

–IANS

cs/ak

