Questions raised on England Test captain McCullum's role promoting gambling firm

By Agency News Desk

London, April 14 (IANS) England’s Test coach Brendon McCullum has landed in trouble over his involvement with an online betting and gambling organisation with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) talking to him over his role, British media has reported.

McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, joined 22Bet as an ambassador in January and has appeared in advertisements online. This has raised the ire of authorities like the Problem Gambling Foundation.

“We are exploring the matter and are in discussions with Brendon around his relationship with 22Bet,” the ECB told the BBC on Thursday. “We have rules in place around gambling and will always seek to ensure these are followed.”

The BBC reported that the ECB had clarified that McCullum was not currently under investigation.

The ECB’s anti-discrimination code says “directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, facilitating or authorising any other party to enter into a bet about the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any match or competition” is an offence.

The code suggests such an offence would carry a minimum one-year period of “ineligibility”.

McCullum is described as an official ambassador for 22Bet India in the gambling company’s promotional material. The former Black Caps captain had tweeted to his 500,000-plus followers in January promoting 22Bet, but it has since been deleted.

–IANS

bsk

'I always wanted to be a film actor,' says Kaveri Priyam
Hyundai Motor announces new SUV 'EXTER' in India
