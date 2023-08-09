scorecardresearch
Rakow win over Aris Limassol in UEFA Champions League qualifier

By Agency News Desk

Warsaw, Aug 9 (IANS) Polish champions Rakow Czestochowa secured a 2-1 win over Cypriot side Aris Limassol in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on their home ground.

Underdogs Rakow extended their unbeaten run to five matches in their UEFA Champions League qualification debut, reports Xinhua.

Coach Dawid Szwarga had his team well-prepared for Tuesday’s match. In just over six minutes, Vladyslav Kochergin tapped in from close range, capitalising on a remarkable pass by Igor Tudor from the right wing.

While Aris subsequently dominated, they struggled to produce quality scoring opportunities, leaving Rakow to enter halftime with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Rakow shifted their approach, pressing forward in search of another goal. Their efforts paid off in the 61st minute when Marcin

Cebula was fouled by Yago after a decisive move. Striker Fabian Piasecki successfully converted the ensuing penalty, extending Rakow’s lead.

Towards the end, Mihlali Mayambela narrowed Aris’ deficit to 2-1 with a precise long-distance shot.

The second leg is set for August 15 in Limassol.

–IANS

cs

0
