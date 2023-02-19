scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Saurashtra thrash Bengal by 9 wickets to clinch title

By News Bureau

Kolkata, Feb 19 (IANS) Saurahstra produced a clinical performance to thrash Bengal by nine wickets in the final to win the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 title, here on Sunday.

This is Saurashtra’s second Ranji Trophy title in the last three seasons and they proved why they are a force to reckon with in the domestic circuit.

Bengal, who gave away a big first innings lead of 230, were overnight 169/4 in their second innings, got bowled out for 241 on Sunday, giving Saurahstra a mere 12 runs’ target.

Chasing a paltry target, Saurashtra’s Jay Gohil was out for a duck. However, Saurahstra went past the target in 2.4 overs to wrap up the match with one day and two full sessions to spare.

Brief scores: Bengal 174-all-out and 241-all-out (Manoj Tiwary 68, Anustup Majumdar 61; Jaydev Unadkat 6/85, Chetan Sakariya 3/76) lost to Saurashtra 404 all-out and 14-1 (Vishvaraj Jadeja 10 not out, Harvik Desai 4 not out; Akash Deep 1/5) by 9 nine wickets.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Woman gets heart surgery, delivers child at the same time
Next article
Swiatek overcomes Pegula to clinch second straight Qatar Open title
This May Also Interest You
News

Pranali unveils upcoming twist post 6-year leap in 'YRKKH'

Sports

AIFF chief meets Indian team, reveals broader vision for women football

Sports

2nd Test, Ind vs Aus: Jadeja kept relying on what he's best at, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia expect Alyssa Healy to be fit for semi-final

Technology

New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers

Technology

'Phishing', 'vishing' attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22

Health & Lifestyle

Health interventions on mobiles lead to better lifestyle, fewer secondary strokes

Technology

Govt yet come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Health & Lifestyle

CDRI develops DNA gel stain, needed in RTPCR

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders

Health & Lifestyle

HIV(+) spl educator in Kolkata asked to go on leave 5 days after his marriage

Health & Lifestyle

Eye on the future at Lucknow G20 meet: Cataract care via WhatsApp

News

Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

News

Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in 'Chashni'

Sports

IPL: Rohit Sharma gave me sleepless nights as KKR captain, reveals Gambhir

Sports

Ind vs Aus : A special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test match, says Pujara

News

Parking challan for ‘Shehzada’ Kartik: Mumbai police share ‘Punchnama’ style post for him

News

Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey express gratitude as 'Meet' completes 500 episodes

Health & Lifestyle

Serum Institute to set up CoE for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

Technology

ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interview

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US