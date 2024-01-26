Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad Tanmay Agarwal slams fastest First-Class triple hundred

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (IANS) Hyderabad cricketer Tanmay Agarwal on Friday etched his name in history, crafting the fastest First-Class triple hundred in a mere 147 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh during a round four match of the Ranji Trophy at the NexGen Cricket Ground here.

Agarwal eclipsed the record set by South Africa’s Marco Marais in 2017, who took 191 balls to reach 300. In a mesmerizing display of power-hitting, Agarwal not only claimed Marais’ record but also dismantled the 39-year-old milestone set by former Indian captain Ravi Shastri for the fastest First-Class double hundred by an Indian, reaching the landmark in a mere 119 balls.

It now stands as the second-fastest double-century in the history of First-Class cricket.

As the scoreboard lit up with a stunning 300, Agarwal had notched up 21 sixes -– a record in the prestigious Ranji Trophy. The previous record of 14 sixes, held by Ishan Kishan, now paled in comparison to Agarwal’s towering achievement.

Agarwal alongside skipper Rahul Singh Gahlaut, stitched a formidable 440-run opening stand, weaving a tapestry of boundaries and sixes in just 40.2 overs.

Gahlaut, a crucial partner in the extraordinary partnership, played a scintillating knock of 185 off 105 deliveries before Techi Doria brought an end to his dazzling innings.

–IANS

hs/bsk/