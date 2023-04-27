scorecardresearch
Rayo stun Barca, Atletico Madrid win in La Liga

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, April 27 (IANS) La Liga leaders FC Barcelona suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Rayo Vallecano after another lackluster display from Xavi Hernandez’s team.

Although Real Madrid’s loss in Girona on Tuesday ensured that Barca would end the round of matches with a lead of at least 11 points at the top of the table, Barca failed to capitalize on the opportunity to move within touching distance of the title, reports Xinhua.

With Pedri and Frenkie de Jong back in the starting lineup for Barca, Rayo’s aggressive football gave them the advantage, and Alvaro Garcia scored with an angled shot from the left.

Left back Fran Garcia scored in the 53rd minute with a low shot after the Barca defense failed to pick up his deep run.

Robert Lewandowski pulled a goal back for Barca with seven minutes remaining, but Rayo held on for a well-deserved win.

Atletico Madrid came back from a goal down to beat Mallorca 3-1, moving within two points of Real Madrid.

Although Matija Nastasic headed Mallorca ahead after 20 minutes, Rodrigo de Paul equalized for Atletico on the brink of halftime.

Alvaro Morata put Atletico in front in the first minute of the second half, and Yannick Carrasco sealed the win with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Almeria secured three crucial points in their relegation battle against Getafe. Luis Suarez pounced on a loose ball in the Getafe area in the seventh minute to put the visitors ahead. After Luis Milla had to leave due to injury, things worsened for Getafe when Djene was sent off in injury time for hauling back Suarez.

Suarez added a second early in the second half, and although Borja Mayoral pulled a goal back for Getafe with 19 minutes remaining, Almeria held on for three points while increasing the pressure on Getafe coach Quique Sanchez Flores.

Celta defeated bottom side Elche 1-0 thanks to a 90th-minute goal from defender Joseph Aidoo.

–IANS

cs

