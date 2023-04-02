scorecardresearch
RCB vs MI match at M. Chinnaswamy will be the biggest match of IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The second game in Sunday’s double-header in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see five-time champions Mumbai Indians begin their campaign when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the latter’s backyard, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Harbhajan Singh, who played for MI in the IPL from 2008-17, termed the match between RCB and MI as the biggest match of the tournament so far and claimed that cricket fans couldn’t have asked for a better Sunday treat.

“RCB vs MI match is going to be the biggest match of TATA IPL 2023 so far because two superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be up against each other. Add to it, the electrifying atmosphere at Chinnaswamy.”

“It couldn’t get better than this. Fans can’t afford to miss it as 200-plus runs can be scored in the first innings and it could be chased down as well. So it is going to be a mother of all contests in the TATA IPL 2023 so far,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by Star Sports, the television broadcasters of the tournament.

Through Sunday’s match, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will be hosting an IPL game after 1247 days. Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis, who played for RCB from 2008-10, believes the stadium will be at its electrifying best on its return to hosting matches in the IPL.

“M. Chinnaswamy is a noisy stadium, it’s a small ground. The opposition feels the pressure here as the crowd is on top of you. It’s tough for the visiting teams here. It’s great to have such passionate home fans. Hopefully, it’s a good wicket and we get to see a good contest. I can’t wait to watch this game.”

Harbhajan, who shared the dressing room with England speedster Mark Wood during IPL 2018 for the Chennai Super Kings, was mighty impressed with his incredible five-wicket haul to set up a 50-run win for the Lucknow Super Giants over Delhi Capitals on Saturday evening.

“When he played in the IPL for the first time in 2018, he did not have the accuracy, that he showed today. He was playing this format for the first time in 2018 but he is a perfect bowler now and can be a game-changer for Lucknow.”

Kallis, on the other hand, lavished praise on Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings for their victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday afternoon.

“It was a great start for them. They haven’t had the best TATA IPLs in the past. It was nice of them to bring a performance like that against a good side. So they will take the confidence from here and hopefully, they will go from strength to strength from this win.”

–IANS

nr/bsk

U-21 Women's Hockey League: Pritam Siwach foundation, SAi Shakti win Phase 2 matches
Google to cut free snacks & workout classes for employees: Report
Entertainment Today

