Record number of 3x3 Pro Events played in 2023

Record number of 3×3 Pro Events played in 2023

A record 73 3x3 basketball Pro Events have been played in 2023, a FIBA Executive Committee meeting heard here

Mies, Switzerland, Nov 29 (IANS) A record 73 3×3 basketball Pro Events have been played in 2023, a FIBA Executive Committee meeting heard here. For the 3×3 national teams and professional circuit, 23 Women’s Series events were played, and social media figures continued to increase this season with a 96 percent growth, FIBA announced, reports Xinhua.

At the first meeting of the 2023-27 working cycle, FIBA also awarded rights for the 2024 FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments awarded to Greece, Latvia, Puerto Rico and Spain, which will be played in July next year.

The Executive Committee approved the proposal to increase the number of teams qualified to the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers from one to two.

