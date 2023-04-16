scorecardresearch
Relegation-threatened Stuttgart flabbergast Dortmund in Bundesliga

By Agency News Desk

Berlin, April 16 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund squandered a 2-0 lead against ten-men Stuttgart after Silas Katompa Mvumpa snatched a 3-3 draw on home soil in the dying seconds of the game at the Bundesliga 28th round.

Both sides staged a lively opening with chances at both ends as Joshua Vagnoman wasted the presentable opportunity from close range with five minutes played before Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow defused the efforts from Sebastien Haller and Julian Brandt in quick succession, reports Xinhua.

Dortmund eventually overcame Bredlow in the 26th minute when Donyell Malen’s good build-up work allowed Haller to slot home from five meters into the roof of the net.

Stuttgart responded well but Serhou Guirassy couldn’t beat Dortmund custodian Gregor Kobel from promising position while unmarked Wataru Endo pulled wide with all time and space moments later.

The BVB remained clinical in front of the target and made it two after Malen finished off his solo run with a well-placed shot from 15 meters into the bottom right corner at the half-hour mark.

Six minutes later, things went from bad to worse for the hosts as Kontantinos Mavropanos was sent off for his second bookable offence.

The Swabians thought they had halved the deficit after the restart, but Guirassy’s goal was ruled offside by the video assistant referee.

Dortmund seemed content with the two-goal lead and lacked in accuracy in the final third whereas the hosts increased the pressure despite a numerical disadvantage.

Stuttgart reduced the arrears through joker Tanguy Coulibaly, who overcame Kobel with a deflected shot from the edge of the box into the top left corner in the 78th minute.

The hosts pushed forward and levelled the scores six minutes later when Dortmund couldn’t clear a corner, allowing Vagnoman to beat Kobel with a turn shot from nine meters.

Dortmund remained unimpressed and took the lead again in the injury time after Giovanni Reyna tapped home. Stuttgart had the last laugh though and clinched a late by courtesy of Silas, who made it 3-3 with the last action of the game.

Elsewhere, front-runners Bayern Munich missed the chance to extend the lead atop the standings after sharing the spoils with Hoffeheim following a 1-1 draw.

Leipzig remain in the top three after seeing off resilient Augsburg 3-2 thanks to the brace from Timo Werner while Randal Kolo Muani helped Eintrach Frankfurt to share the spoils with Borussia Monchengladbach following a 1-1 stalemate.

–IANS

cs

