scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Reliance Foundation Young Champs bag brace with two graduates signing ISL contracts

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Two promising players from the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC), Nathan Rodrigues and Franklin Nazareth have embarked on their senior careers, signing deals with Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC.

The duo has put pen to paper on deals with the incumbent Indian Super League (ISL) League Shield Winners Mumbai City FC.

Both Nathan and Franklin joined the RFYC ranks in 2019 and transformed their playing styles during their time at the academy. Nathan had started as a midfielder but was transitioned into a centre-back as time progressed. On the other hand, the coaches gave Franklin a crucial role at the centre of the park.

“In RFYC, we are not put under pressure to get promoted to the ISL first teams. You can purely focus on your development to get better and then look at a contract at the end of the graduating year. The focus is very clear and the coaching staff will help you to develop comprehensively here,” Franklin was quoted as saying in a release about the RFYC setup.

RFYC has proven to be a great platform for some of the promising footballing talents across the country. Carefully scouted every year, the youngsters undergo a comprehensive training regime through a multi-year program before which they graduate and set foot in their professional careers.

RFYC participates in several club tournaments across the country with specific age groups even undertaking exposure tours to international destinations occasionally. They made it to the National Championship of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) in May and finished in the top four amongst over 60 teams that participated in the second edition of the competition.

In fact, Nathan was scouted by the Islanders during one of the Young Champs’ games against Mumbai City FC during the National Group Stage in Mumbai. Making a comeback after a year-long layoff due to a knee injury, Nathan made heads turn with his performance against Mumbai. He is tipped to be a top centre-back in the future given that he possesses all the skillsets required in a modern-day defender.

“In that game, I remember I mostly like keeping the ball and helping build up the play. I did very well like from the back to taking my chances and moving the ball up through the middle to the striker. I did very well in that match and also in long balls, defending and winning aerial duels,” Nathan said.

Meanwhile, Sandro Salami, the Head of Youth Development at RFYC, has encouraged both boys to keep their heads on their shoulders as they embark on their respective professional careers. Salami maintains that RFYC trains youngsters to adapt to different playing styles pretty comfortably and hence his message to the duo is to enter the arena of senior-level football with an open mind.

“My advice is they are still young. They have made it, taking the first step in their professional careers. Now they should look to cement their place in the team and get regular playing time. I keep telling that to young players, head on the shoulders, feet on the ground, keep chasing your dream and that’s how you keep progressing in professional football. Nothing is concrete, so keep chasing your dreams always,” Salami was quoted as saying in a release on Friday.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Edward Maya – Love Stereo Again Song Lyrics starring Tiger Shroff and Zahrah S Khan
Next article
Bharti Singh wishes to send her son to Akshay's dance academy
This May Also Interest You
News

Bharti Singh wishes to send her son to Akshay's dance academy

Lyrics

Edward Maya – Love Stereo Again Song Lyrics starring Tiger Shroff and Zahrah S Khan

News

Meghan Markle signed up top Hollywood talent agency but is yet to announce plans

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Nigeria hold Canada to goalless draw

News

Mammootty walks away with 8th Kerala State Film Award

News

‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ trailer unravels unreported truth behind Kashmiri Pandit exodus

News

Netizens tag 'Kalki 2898 AD' as 'cheap copy’, Prabhas called 'sasta Iron Man'

Sports

Jamshedpur FC sign French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro in a one-year deal

Sports

Poland and Spain to host 2023-24 FIH Hockey Nations Cup

News

Allu Arjun leaks dialogue from 'Pushpa 2 The Rule', fans can't keep calm

News

‘The Boys’ spinoff ‘Gen V’ premiere announced

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix emoji keyboard crash on Android beta

Technology

K-pop girl group NewJeans' ‘ETA’ music video entirely shot on iPhone 14 Pro

News

Sunny Deol does everything to save Utkarsh Sharma in new 'Gadar 2' motion poster

Sports

Have to work hard and hope the bowlers execute their plans well, says WI assistant coach Kenny Benjamin

News

Zeenat Aman goes all bling as she raps song from ‘Dum Maro Dum’, mouths Poo’s dialogues from ‘K3G’

News

Britney Spears drops new single 'Mind Your Business' featuring Will.I.am

Sports

FIH Pro League: Indian men, women to start 2023/2024 campaign in Bhubaneswar next year

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US