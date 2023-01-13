scorecardresearch
Reliance to offer free digital streaming of IPL 2023: Report

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) After its free live streaming of FIFA World Cup on the JioCinema app last year, Reliance is reportedly looking to disrupt the live sports streaming market as it plans to do digital broadcast of the 2023 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) for free.

This development comes after Viacom18 tested a similar model, broadcasting the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free on Reliance’s JioCinema App. The matches were streamed on the app, as well as on TV channels such as Sports18 and Sports18 HD, making it a hit.

Now as per a The Hindu Businessline report, Reliance-owned Viacom18, who purchased the digital media rights of IPL seasons 2023 through 2027 for a whopping amount of Rs 23,758 crore, is exploring several strategies to execute the same plan — free streaming — for IPL.

The report also added that Reliance may also offer products for free to corner market share.

If this happens, it will be the first time that IPL will be available for free viewing. Viacom18 is eyeing to give competition to its competitor, Disney-Star, which still holds the DTH rights to the league.

–IANS

ak/cs

Entertainment Today

