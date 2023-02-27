scorecardresearch
Rest of India squad for Irani Cup announced, Mayank to lead, Sarfaraz injured

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Mayank Agarwal will lead the 16-member Rest of India (RoI) squad against 2021-22 Ranji Trophy Champions Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup from March 1-5 in Gwalior.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the Irani Cup to be played against 2021-22 Ranji Trophy Champions Madhya Pradesh from March 1-5, 2023 at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior,” the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

Sarfaraz Khan was unavailable for selection owing to a hairline fracture on his left little finger. The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Baba Indrajith as his replacement for the tournament, it added.

RoI squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Baba Indrajith, Upendra Yadav(wk), Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Harvik Desai, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Deep, Mayank Markande, Pulkit Narang, Sudip Kumar Gharami

–IANS

cs

