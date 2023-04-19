scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

RFDL a great platform, as a club we look forward to it: FC Goa asst coach Gouramangi Singh

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Former India footballer Gouramangi Singh, who is currently the assistant coach of FC Goa, feels Reliance Foundation Development League (RDFL) is a great platform and as a club they forward to it every season.

Gouramangi is very pleased with what RDFL has done in two seasons so far, for unearthing the young talent, nurturing them for the future of Indian football. According to him, football is evolving across the country and modern day players are getting a lot more opportunities to learn and shine.

The 37-year old, who has played for many clubs in the country, including Dempo SC, Churchill Brothers, FC Pune City, recalled his playing days when there were very few opportunities and asked the modern day players to make the most out of the facilities they are getting now.

“I am glad to see that a lot of things are happening today. If I compare from my time when I was growing up, now there are a lot more platforms for boys to compete and perform, which is a positive sign for Indian football.

As football is evolving all over the country, boys nowadays play more competitive matches in a structured manner. They are getting a great league like RFDL, so the only thing players have to do is make the most out of it,” said Gouramangi in a media release.

Singh feels development tournaments play a vital role in making U-21 players ready for the next level and give them the much-required game time.

“What RFDL has done so far is commendable, not for only our (FC Goa) boys but for all the young players in the country. Earlier, the game time was missing for the players but now there is an impressive level of competition. As an assistant of FC Goa coach, our focus is definitely on the league and I’m glad about what the tournament has done in two seasons,” he said.

There are few things which they can do now as U-21 players but not when they are part of the senior dressing room. When one becomes part of the senior dressing room, there are higher expectations from them to deliver. But now here, maybe some coaches will allow them or give room to explore, and make a few mistakes. So, it’s now an opportunity to sharpen their skills and be ready, because the next step will be different all together,” he added.

The former footballer from Manipur also highlighted why boys eagerly wait for the tournament.

“I think RFDL is a great platform and as a club we are looking forward to it because for the developmental team, it’s one of the most important features in the calendar year. And as the assistant coach of an ISL team, whenever I talk to boys, they are looking forward to the matches because they know that they are going to meet some of the best in the country. This is the right way to move further, get to the senior team,” Gouramangi said.

“I hope a lot more players come up, grab the opportunities and get selected to a lot of bigger clubs in the ISL, I-League,” he concluded.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Paytm posts updated shareholding for Q4 FY23, FPI shareholding almost doubles
Next article
Militao suspension and Alaba hamstring possible problems for Real Madrid
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

India needs sporting culture to excel: Abhinav Bindra

Technology

Instagram Reels adds dedicated 'trends' section for creators

News

'The Broken News 2' will see Shriya Pilgaonkar's character fight for justice

Sports

'Important to continue talking about what's happening in Ukraine', says Andy Murray

News

A Spy Among Friends: A show based on friendship and betrayal

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Lets Dance Chotu Motu Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde

News

Ramayana adaptation ‘Adipurush’ to have world premiere at Tribeca Festival

Technology

Experimental drug shows promise for long Covid patients

Technology

Starboard acquires conservative social media app Parler

News

'I always wanted to be a film actor,' says Kaveri Priyam

Technology

Apple unveils Apple Card's savings accounts with 4.15% interest rate

Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam equals qualification world record in Turkey

News

Priyanka Chopra looks red hot in off shoulder gown at Citadel London Premiere with Nick Jonas

News

I&B wants Amazon to promote Indian content

Technology

Private space player Bellatrix Aerospace's payload to fly on ISRO's PSLV on April 22

Sports

Super Cup: Chennaiyin look to secure semifinals berth against Mumbai City

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan fifty, Surya 43 help Mumbai Indians overcome KKR by 5 wickets

Health & Lifestyle

Tick infection affects different cell types in brain: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US