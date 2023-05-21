scorecardresearch
Rinku will make it to 2024 T20 WC squad if he continues his current form: Tom Moody

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer, Tom Moody has expressed confidence that if Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh maintains his current form, he will undoubtedly secure a spot in India’s squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rinku has emerged as one of the best finishers and won a few matches for KKR with his batting prowess in IPL 2023. The southpaw finished the season with 474 runs to his name at a strike rate of 149.5 and an astonishing average of 59.25.

In Saturday’s match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rinku almost pulled off the impossible yet again as he plundered 16 runs off the last 3 balls only for the KKR to fall short by 1 run at the end. He finished the innings at 67 not out off 33 in what was his 4th half-century of the season.

“He’s got the game. He’s got a strong foundation to his game. We talked previously that it is no coincidence that he has taken this opportunity of playing every single game and has taken it with both hands. Because he’s got pedigree. He averages nearly 60 in first-class cricket. He has played a lot of first-class cricket. He has got a strong foundation,” Moody told ESPNCricinfo.

Moody further said that the most proficient finishers in cricket possess composed and strategic thinking during high-pressure situations, and Rinku seems to have those qualities.

“He hasn’t been plucked out of nowhere. He is a very good ball striker with no pedigree. He has got a pedigree. He has got technique, great balance and composure at the crease and he has been in pressure situations in other formats of the game,” he said.

“One of the most impressive things is his temperament. The best finishers have really calculated minds and also very calm minds under pressure. And he seems to have that,” he added.

The Australian also mentioned that if the 25-year-old batter continues with his impressive form then he is an absolute shoo-in for 2024 T20 World Cup.

“He is proving that he can hold down that specialist role of a finisher. He is a gun fielder as well. That World Cup is a fair way away. Not like the 50-over World Cup. It is next year,” said Moody.

“But, absolutely. He is going to play another IPL between now and then. If he continues to play like this, he is an absolute shoo-in,” he added.

–IANS

bc/ak

