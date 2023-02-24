Ritu Phogat on her wrestling strategy: The game is about presence of mind

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Famous wrestler Ritu Phogat, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, spoke about her wrestling experiences and the way she strategised for her matches. She also recounted her childhood days when everyone was scared of her because she was a wrestler.

She said: “While all of us train really hard night and day for the game when you are in the ring, the entire game is about using your presence of mind; and that actually helps win.”

Ritu is coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote the MMA reality series ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’ along with the host of the show, Suniel Shetty, and The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat.

During the conversation, Archana remarked that in the North, when boys tease girls, there are times the girls get aggressive and hit them back.

Responding to this, Ritu said: “I haven’t faced such a situation. During my school days, everyone used to be afraid of me as they knew I’m a wrestler. During any game, boys and girls equally wanted me on their team.”

‘The Kapil Sharma show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

